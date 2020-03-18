Ranking the Top 10 Moves of 2020 NFL Free Agency so Far

0 of 10

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The official start to 2020 NFL free agency isn't until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. However, anyone who has followed the NFL over the past few years knows that no one waits for the official start. The "legal tampering" window opened on Monday, and several significant—in some cases, shocking—deals were quickly agreed upon.

Here, we'll run down the 10 best moves of early free agency, with trades, signings and franchise tags all on the table.

We'll be looking at several criteria. The value of deals—based on what teams gave up, either financially or via trade—will be key, but factors like team needs, scheme fits and potential short- and long-term impact will be considered.

What are the best moves made so far? Let's take a look.