NHL Mock Draft 2020: Updated 1st-Round Order, Predictions for All Teams

It's March, the NHL is currently suspended due to coronavirus concerns and it's unclear exactly what will happen next. That also leaves some uncertainty surrounding this year's draft, which is set to take place June 26-27 in Montreal.

There's no date yet set for the NHL draft lottery, but that will have the biggest impact on the draft prior to the event as teams find out where they'll pick and which players they could potentially land.

Here's a mock for how the first round of the draft could unfold, followed by a closer look at the likely first three players to be selected this year.

NHL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Detroit: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Ottawa: Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Adler Mannheim (DNL U20)

3. Ottawa (via San Jose): Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

4. Los Angeles: Cole Perfetti, C/LW, Saginaw (OHL)

5. Anaheim: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

6. New Jersey: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

7. Buffalo: Jamie Drysdale, RHD, Erie (OHL)

8. Montreal: Lucas Raymond, RW, Frolunda (SHL)

9. Chicago: Anton Lundell, C, Hifk (LIIGA)

10. New Jersey (via Arizona): Yaroslav Askarov, G, Ska-Varyagi (MHL)

11. Minnesota: Connor Zarv, C, Kamloops (WHL)

12. Winnipeg: Jake Sanderson, LHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

13. N.Y. Rangers: Dylan Holloway, C, University of Wisconsin

14. Florida: Noel Gunler, LW, Lulea (SHL)

15. Columbus: Lukas Cormier, LHD, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

16. Calgary: Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL)

17. New Jersey (via Vancouver): Jeremie Poirier, LHD, Saint John (QMJHL)

18. Nashville: Jack Quinn, RW/LW, Ottawa (OHL)

19. Carolina (via Toronto): Rodion Amirov, Toplar Ufa (MHL)

20. Edmonton: Jacob Perreault, C, Sarnia (OHL)

21. Ottawa (via N.Y. Islanders): Braden Schneider, RHD, Brandon (WHL)

22. Dallas: Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)

23. N.Y. Rangers (via Carolina): Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

24. Minnesota (via Pittsburgh): Emil Andrae, LHD, HV71 J20 (SHL)

25. Philadelphia: Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

26. San Jose (via Tampa Bay): Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (SM-Liiga)

27. Colorado: Zion Nybeck, RW, HV71 J20 (SHL)

28. Vegas: Antonio Stranges, C/LW, London (OHL)

29. Washington: Vasili Ponomaryov, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

30. St. Louis: Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

31. Anaheim (via Boston): Kaiden Guhle, LHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Lafreniere is poised to join elite company as this year's No. 1 overall pick, as Vincent Lecavalier and Sidney Crosby are also former Rimouski players who went on to be the top selection in the NHL draft. Plus, both of those players went on to have stellar careers.

It's clear that Lafreniere is the best player available in this year's draft class and will get picked by whichever team ends up with the No. 1 pick, whether that's Detroit or somebody else. In 52 games for Rimouski this season, he's tallied 112 points on 35 goals and 77 assists.

At the World Junior Championship earlier this year, Lafreniere had four goals and six assists while leading Canada to the gold medal and winning the MVP Award at the event.

While it's uncertain which team uses the top pick on Lafreniere, he should go on to have NHL success.

Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Adler Mannheim (DNL U20)

Stutzle is a talented forward who also makes the players on the ice around him better. He demonstrated that throughout the season, as 27 of his 34 points came on assists over his 41 games for Adler Mannheim.

At the World Junior Championship, Stutzle tallied five assists in five games for Germany. That's the type of player that he's been throughout his career for different teams, as he typically tallies more assists than goals while finding ways to power an offense.

Stutzle is likely to be one of the first players off the board in this year's draft as he's proven to be the best offensive player to come from Germany in this year's class.

Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

Byfield put himself on the map with a great season for Sudbury in the 2018-19 campaign, tallying 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games. He then went out and was even better this season.

In 45 games, Byfield had 32 goals and 50 assists, bettering each of his totals from last year. And although he had a quiet showing at the World Junior Championship (one assist in seven games for Canada), he made up for it by playing the way he did in the OHL.

A 6-foot-4 center, Byfield possesses a lot of skills that makes him difficult for defenders to try to contain. He should be an early selection because of his all-around game that makes him an elite prospect in this year's class.