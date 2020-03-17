Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Latest Buzz on Interest from Seahawks, Giants

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

As the NFL's legal tampering window reaches its second day, Jadeveon Clowney is the top defensive free-agent target left without a deal.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the 27-year-old "is looking for something in the $20-million-a-year range."

Despite the potentially high price tag, he has received interest from a few teams.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Seattle Seahawks "are making attempts" to retain Clowney and defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

And The Record's Art Stapleton noted the New York Giants "are involved in pursuit" of the defensive end.

The Seahawks already achieved one of their defensive line goals Monday, when they re-signed Reed to a two-year, $23 million deal.

Since Seattle entered the offseason with $44 million in salary-cap space, it could still go after Clowney to keep him in the Pacific Northwest for the long term.

If he lands in the $20 million-per-year range, he would be the second-most expensive player on the Seahawks roster behind quarterback Russell Wilson.

However, that price might constrain the team a bit since they have to pay a few restricted free agents they tendered Monday, including wide receiver David Moore and tight end Jacob Hollister.

The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar first reported the tender used on Moore, while NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted a second-round tender will be utilized for Hollister.

Seattle also tendered center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson, per ESPN's Field Yates.

If the Seahawks still want Clowney flanking one end of the defensive front, they could still do so while giving him a raise and paying less than $20 million per season.

Seattle paid him $8 million last year after a trade with the Houston Texans, and he made $12,306,000 during the 2018 campaign.

The Giants should have room to meet the demands, even after a busy Monday that included a three-year deal for defensive back James Bradberry, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The potential addition of Clowney would significantly improve a pass rush that had one player earn more than five sacks in 2019.

If the NFC East side pulls off the deal, Clowney would be aligned with Dexter Lawrence and Dalvin Tomlinson as part of an interior attack that would be tasked with slowing down Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott twice per season.

There is always a chance that another team swoops in for Clowney or the Seahawks find a way to retain his services, but given the need for a dominant pass-rusher, the Giants should make a push for him, even if it comes up short.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.