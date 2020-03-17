2020 NFL Free Agents Who Won't Live Up to Their Contract

0 of 8

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The feeding frenzy has begun—almost.

Over the past couple of days, deals that aren't really deals yet have been struck all over the NFL. The only ones that have "counted" are those where teams have brought their own players back (like Ryan Tannehill) and those where the franchise tag was used (like Derrick Henry).

For all the players changing teams, though, pen cannot be put to paper until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. But that hasn't stopped hundreds of millions of dollars from changing hands in handshake deals.

Some teams have done well for themselves. The Cleveland Browns added a weapon for Baker Mayfield and bolstered the offensive line. The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a trade that was essentially grand theft wideout.

But other teams fell into a common trap this time of year: With cap space burning a hole in their proverbial pockets, general managers across the NFL signed players to substantial contracts they have little chance of living up to.