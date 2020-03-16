Todd Gurley Trade Rumors: Rams RB Linked to Talks; LA 'May Be Ready to Move On'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NFL was already shocked by the Houston Texans reportedly trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, but another star offensive player may be on the trade block as well—Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

According to Mike Silver of the NFL Network, Gurley's "name is coming up in trade talks" and the Rams "may be ready to move on."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

