Jameis Winston Rumors: Latest on Free-Agent QB Amid Tom Brady Buzz

After spending five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most signs are pointing to Jameis Winston having a new NFL home in 2020.

Tampa did not place a franchise tag on the 26-year-old before the negotiation window of free agency opened Monday afternoon. Plus, the latest reports continue to indicate the Buccaneers are interested in pursuing other quarterbacks on the market.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted the Bucs appear ready to head in a different direction.

"It's no secret that [head coach Bruce] Arians would prefer to move on from Jameis Winston," he reported on March 11. "And make no mistake, general manager Jason Licht is deferring to [Arians] on the quarterback position."

And early rumors have the organization fixated on Tom Brady.

While the wording of the report is admittedly unique, Tampa has clearly made the 42-year-old a top priority.

Since he's spent the last 20 years with the Patriots, the feeling that Brady will return is understandable, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated the likelihood of the veteran leaving:

"Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal in New England. Now I know people think, 'He's going back to New England.' What makes them think that? Why would they think that now when this has been going on since he put the motion into place, where basically he voided the contract. There haven't been any substantial contract negotiations. There hasn't been anything that resembles a deal."

NBC Sports' Chris Simms noted Brady's final decision will be between the Bucs and Patriots, though ESPN's Dianna Russini said the general feeling is nobody knows what he will do.

Either way, Tampa has backup plans if it ends up missing out. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano said the Bucs are expected to evaluate Philip Rivers. They're also interested in Teddy Bridgewater, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

That's the long version of saying a possible reunion for Winston and Tampa is, at this moment, unlikely.

In the meantime, the NFL world is left speculating about his future.

Stroud noted there's a "lot of belief" Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has interest in Winston. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said "there was a sense" teams wouldn't pursue the quarterback until the Bucs officially didn't use the franchise tag on him.

But news then broke of his draft classmate, Marcus Mariota, signing with Las Vegas, so it's fair to cross the Raiders off the list for Winston.

Since news changes quickly in free agency, perhaps Tuesday brings a massive amount of clarity for Winston's future. For now, though, the NFL world may be waiting for the all-important Brady domino to fall before he becomes a priority.

