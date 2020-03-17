NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Predictions Amid Free-Agency Rumors

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The negotiation window of free agency has opened, and several agreements have already tweaked the outlook of the 2020 NFL draft.

As every marquee free agent accepts a deal, the perception of team needs will change. The signing club no longer needs to address that position—in many cases, at least—while the previous organization needs to fill the void. Plus, an otherwise interested team may redirect its attention to the draft.

Factor in several teams using the franchise tag and a few marquee trades being completed Monday, and expectations for the 2020 draft are slowly beginning to change.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

11. New York Jets: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from IND): WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

16. Atlanta Falcons: Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI): QB Jordan Love, Utah State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): S Grant Delpit, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from BUF): WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

23. New England Patriots: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. Minnesota Vikings: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): OT Lucas Niang, TCU

27. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: OT Josh Jones, Houston

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Austin Jackson, USC

Dallas Tags Dak, Re-Signs Cooper

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

This is a critical month for the Dallas Cowboys, who entered March with a trio of key players headed for free agency.

Dallas placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, so he's set to return in 2020. However, cornerback Byron Jones bolted for the Miami Dolphins, leaving wide receiver Amari Cooper as the highest-priority free agent.

It took nearly the entire day, but the Cowboys hammered out a deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cooper agreed to a five-year contract worth $100 million.

Now that the Cowboys have re-signed Prescott and Cooper, they should be looking to improve the defense with the No. 17 pick.

Hopkins Trade Reduces WR Need for Arizona

Given the style of offense Kliff Kingsbury runs, the Cardinals had "wide receiver" near the top of their offseason priority list. They needed to bolster depth to give second-year quarterback Kyler Murray a more established set of wideouts.

But this? We sure didn't expect it.

Schefter reported the Houston Texans dealt Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson, a second-round pick and a swap of fourth-round selections.

As a result, the Cardinals should feel less compelled to target a receiver with the No. 8 overall pick. Instead, they can prioritize a lineman to further improve the offense.

Arizona's preference may differ, but the top linemen in the class are Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton.

The absolute steal of a trade will allow the Cardinals to grab an immediate-impact blocker in April.

Busy Day for Dolphins

Put simply, the Miami Dolphins need a little of everything. However, they're clearly motivated to address needs in free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Miami signed offensive guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson to three-year contracts worth $30 million each. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Jones getting $82.5 million over five years, and Rapoport noted a four-year, $51 million deal for linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

You know, just the average $193.5 million day.

The Dolphins are widely expected to select a quarterback, namely Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert. Depending on whether they'll need to trade up for one of them, Miami may still have a pair of later first-round selections.

After signing that quartet, the Dolphins' plans for the 18th and 26th overall picks in the draft can be extremely flexible.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.