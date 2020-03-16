NFL Free Agency 2020 Rumors Tracker as Legal Tampering Begins

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After NFL players voted to ratify the new collective bargaining agreement Saturday, the legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday at noon ET with offseason action set to move at a rapid pace. Over the next 48 hours, several teams will come to agreements with high-profile acquisitions before the deals become official March 18.

We've reached the next stage of the Tom Brady watch. He can openly engage with teams other than the New England Patriots while making a huge decision on his short-term future.

Other than Brady, the quarterback market features intriguing names like Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater who are set up for a game of musical chairs with teams in the hunt for a starting signal-caller.

Also, marquee playmakers like wideout Amari Cooper, edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Byron Jones could be in line to reset the market at their respective positions.

Where will the big-time free agents land? Keep tabs on the ongoing tracker below to follow the latest signings and transactions.