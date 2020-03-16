NFL Free Agency 2020 Rumors Tracker as Legal Tampering Begins

NFL Free Agency 2020 Rumors Tracker as Legal Tampering BeginsMarch 16, 2020
After NFL players voted to ratify the new collective bargaining agreement Saturday, the legal tampering period of free agency begins Monday at noon ET with offseason action set to move at a rapid pace. Over the next 48 hours, several teams will come to agreements with high-profile acquisitions before the deals become official March 18.
We've reached the next stage of the Tom Brady watch. He can openly engage with teams other than the New England Patriots while making a huge decision on his short-term future.
Other than Brady, the quarterback market features intriguing names like Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater who are set up for a game of musical chairs with teams in the hunt for a starting signal-caller.
Also, marquee playmakers like wideout Amari Cooper, edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Byron Jones could be in line to reset the market at their respective positions.
Where will the big-time free agents land? Keep tabs on the ongoing tracker below to follow the latest signings and transactions.
Atlanta Falcons Release RB Devonta Freeman
The Atlanta Falcons will part ways with running back Devonta Freeman, clearing over $3 million in cap space, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
In 2017, the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million deal, but his best playing days may be behind him going into his age-28 term.
In 2018, he played just two games because of knee, foot and groin injuries. He returned to action this past season but only averaged 3.6 yards per carry with 656 rushing yards. The Falcons will likely move forward with Ito Smith, a 2018 fourth-rounder, and potentially another acquisition from the open market or the draft.
Tennessee Titans Tag RB Derrick Henry
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a four-year, $118 million deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. On Monday, the club franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry to keep another key component of last year's playoff team in the fold, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Henry earned the 2019 rushing title, logging 1,540 rushing yards as the engine of the Titans offense. Although he's not a smooth pass-catcher out of the backfield, the 26-year-old has increased his numbers on the ground every season as a true workhorse tailback.
The front office will likely work through the spring, and potentially the summer, to keep Henry in the team's plans for the long term as the Titans hope to remain contenders in the AFC.
New England Patriots Franchise-Tag LG Joe Thuney
The New England Patriots will keep a big-name guard off the market with the franchise tag. According to agent Mike McCartney, the club will tender Joe Thuney.
In four seasons, Thuney has been a constant on the Patriots offensive line, suiting up for every game. According to STATs (via the Washington Post), he allowed just one sack over the last two terms. He's also an asset for the ground attack, clearing lanes for the running backs.
Despite the lack of high-quality pass-catching options around Tom Brady last year, the Patriots fielded an offensive line that ranked fifth in pass protection, per Football Outsiders. Thuney deserves some credit for the strong play up front. New England has until the July 15 deadline to lock him into a long-term contract.