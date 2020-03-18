Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top 100 Big Board and Full Positional Rankings

Joel Reuter, March 18, 2020

Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top 100 Big Board and Full Positional Rankings

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Even though the 2020 MLB season is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, many baseball fans are still completing their fantasy drafts.

    While we wait for normalcy to return, fantasy sports can serve as a welcome distraction, so let's preview the upcoming season.

    Before we dive into our fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.

    First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV).

    Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.

    Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.

    With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings.

Top 100 Overall

    Trea Turner and Juan Soto
    Trea Turner and Juan SotoMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Before we dive into our positional rankings, here are the top 100 overall fantasy baseball players for the 2020 season:

    1. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
    2. Mike Trout, OF, LAA
    3. Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
    4. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, LAD
    5. Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
    6. Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
    7. Trevor Story, SS, COL
    8. Trea Turner, SS, WAS
    9. Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
    10. Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
    11. Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
    12. Juan Soto, OF, WAS
    13. Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
    14. Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
    15. Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
    16. Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
    17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
    18. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
    19. Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
    20. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
    21. Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
    22. Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
    23. J.D. Martinez, OF, BOS
    24. Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
    25. Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
    26. Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
    27. Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
    28. Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
    29. Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
    30. Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
    31. Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
    32. Starling Marte, OF, ARI
    33. Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
    34. Austin Meadows, OF, TB
    35. George Springer, OF, HOU
    36. Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
    37. Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
    38. Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
    39. Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI
    40. Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, CHC
    41. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
    42. Javier Baez, SS, CHC
    43. Manny Machado, SS/3B, SD
    44. Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
    45. Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
    46. Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
    47. Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS
    48. Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC
    49. Blake Snell, SP, TB
    50. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
    51. Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
    52. Chris Paddack, SP, SD
    53. Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
    54. Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS, MIA
    55. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
    56. Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
    57. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
    58. Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
    59. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR
    60. Charlie Morton, SP, TB
    61. Josh Hader, RP, MIL
    62. Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
    63. Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS
    64. Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
    65. Eloy Jimenez, OF, CWS
    66. Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
    67. Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
    68. DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B, NYY
    69. Tommy Pham, OF, SD
    70. Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B, LAD
    71. Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS
    72. Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
    73. Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
    74. Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
    75. J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
    76. Victor Robles, OF, WAS
    77. Luis Robert, OF, CWS
    78. Kirby Yates, RP, SD
    79. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
    80. Max Kepler, OF, MIN
    81. Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN
    82. Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
    83. Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
    84. Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, MIN
    85. Lance Lynn, SP, TEX
    86. Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
    87. Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
    88. Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
    89. Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF, NYM
    90. Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
    91. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
    92. Corey Kluber, SP, TEX
    93. Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
    94. Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
    95. Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
    96. Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
    97. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
    98. Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK
    99. Jorge Soler, OF, KC
    100. Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B, CIN

Catchers

    J.T. Realmuto
    J.T. RealmutoMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 20 Catchers

    1. J.T. Realmuto, PHI
    2. Yasmani Grandal, CWS
    3. Gary Sanchez, NYY
    4. Willson Contreras, CHC
    5. Mitch Garver, MIN
    6. Will Smith, LAD
    7. Carson Kelly, ARI
    8. Omar Narvaez, MIL
    9. Christian Vazquez, BOS
    10. Salvador Perez, KC
    11. Wilson Ramos, NYM
    12. Yadier Molina, STL
    13. Sean Murphy, OAK
    14. Buster Posey, SF
    15. Roberto Perez, CLE
    16. Jorge Alfaro, MIA
    17. Francisco Mejia, SD
    18. Tom Murphy, SEA
    19. Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
    20. Robinson Chirinos, TEX

         

    Overvalued: Salvador Perez, KC (ADP: 161)—There's no telling how he will return from Tommy John surgery, and he was a batting average drain (.235) in 2018.

    Undervalued: Carson Kelly, ARI (ADP: 205)—The 25-year-old hit 18 home runs in 365 plate appearances last year, and he should see a larger role after splitting catcher duties with the now-departed Alex Avila.

    Deep Sleeper: Austin Allen, OAK (ADP: 670)—He went 13-for-32 with two home runs during spring training and will open the year backing up the oft-injured Sean Murphy.

First Basemen

    Cody Bellinger
    Cody BellingerJohn McCoy/Getty Images

    Top 25 First Basemen

    1. Cody Bellinger, LAD
    2. Freddie Freeman, ATL
    3. Pete Alonso, NYM
    4. Anthony Rizzo, CHC
    5. Paul Goldschmidt, STL
    6. Matt Olson, OAK
    7. Jose Abreu, CWS
    8. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
    9. Max Muncy, LAD
    10. Miguel Sano, MIN
    11. Josh Bell, PIT
    12. Carlos Santana, CLE
    13. Edwin Encarnacion, CWS
    14. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
    15. Rhys Hoskins, PHI
    16. Danny Santana, TEX
    17. Yasmani Grandal, CWS
    18. Trey Mancini, BAL
    19. Joey Votto, CIN
    20. Christian Walker, ARI
    21. Joc Pederson, LAD
    22. Luke Voit, NYY
    23. Eric Hosmer, SD
    24. Jesus Aguilar, MIA
    25. C.J. Cron, DET

             

    Overvalued: Rhys Hoskins, PHI (ADP: 109)—He's an on-base machine and hitting in the middle of a stacked Phillies lineup, but after his dismal second half last year (.180 BA, 9 HR, 26 RBI), it's probably best to let someone else scoop him up at this ADP.

    Undervalued: Miguel Sano, MIN (ADP: 116)—He led the majors in hard-hit rate (57.2 percent) and finished second to Aaron Judge in average exit velocity (94.4 mph) in 2019, according to Baseball Savant. That bodes well for his chances of building off a season in which he slugged 34 home runs in 105 games.

    Deep Sleeper: Ji-Man Choi, TB (ADP: 515)—While there's a risk he's overtaken by Nate Lowe, Choi finished strong with an .889 OPS and 10 home runs in 57 games after the All-Star break. His .363 on-base percentage and 13.1 percent walk rate should help keep him in the lineup.

Second Basemen

    Gleyber Torres
    Gleyber TorresRich Schultz/Getty Images

    Top 25 Second Basemen

    1. Gleyber Torres, NYY
    2. Ozzie Albies, ATL
    3. Jose Altuve, HOU
    4. Ketel Marte, ARI
    5. Whit Merrifield, KC
    6. Keston Hiura, MIL
    7. Jonathan Villar, MIA
    8. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
    9. Max Muncy, LAD
    10. Jeff McNeil, NYM
    11. Mike Moustakas, CIN
    12. Eduardo Escobar, ARI
    13. Cavan Biggio, TOR
    14. Gavin Lux, LAD
    15. Brandon Lowe, TB
    16. Luis Arraez, MIN
    17. Ryan McMahon, COL
    18. Tommy Edman, STL
    19. Kevin Newman, PIT
    20. Michael Chavis, BOS
    21. Kolten Wong, STL
    22. Robinson Cano, NYM
    23. Jonathan Schoop, DET
    24. Rougned Odor, TEX
    25. Cesar Hernandez, CLE

                

    Overvalued: Tommy Edman, STL (ADP: 138)—Poor exit velocity (21st percentile) and a subpar hard-hit rate (19th percentile) give him significant flash-in-the-pan risk. His .769 OPS in 1,597 career minor league plate appearances also raises question marks about the sustainability of his 2019 production.

    Undervalued: Brandon Lowe, TB (ADP: 194)—An All-Star when he hit .276/.339/.523 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI in the first half last season, Lowe played just six games in the second half while battling shin and quad injuries. That's left him as something of a forgotten man.

    Deep Sleeper: Isan Diaz, MIA (ADP: 589)—He hit just .173 with five home runs in 201 plate appearances as a rookie but posted a .305/.395/.578 line with 26 home runs in 102 games at Triple-A before his promotion. He has plenty of upside entering his age-24 season.

Third Basemen

    Nolan Arenado
    Nolan ArenadoScott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Top 25 Third Basemen

    1. Nolan Arenado, COL
    2. Alex Bregman, HOU
    3. Anthony Rendon, LAA
    4. Jose Ramirez, CLE
    5. Rafael Devers, BOS
    6. Kris Bryant, CHC
    7. Manny Machado, SD
    8. Josh Donaldson, MIN
    9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
    10. DJ LeMahieu, NYY
    11. Max Muncy, LAD
    12. Yoan Moncada, CWS
    13. Eugenio Suarez, CIN
    14. Miguel Sano, MIN
    15. Matt Chapman, OAK
    16. Jeff McNeil, NYM
    17. Mike Moustakas, CIN
    18. Eduardo Escobar, ARI
    19. Yuli Gurriel, HOU
    20. Justin Turner, LAD
    21. Gio Urshela, NYY
    22. Hunter Dozier, KC
    23. Scott Kingery, PHI
    24. Brian Anderson, MIA
    25. J.D. Davis, NYM

              

    Overvalued: Hunter Dozier, KC (ADP: 170)The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, but there are limited run-production opportunities in an offense that ranked 26th in the majors in runs per game (4.27) in 2019. His .339 BABIP also points to some likely batting average regression from last year's .279.

    Undervalued: Gio Urshela, NYY (ADP: 221)—His 2019 breakout was supported by strong exit-velocity (76th percentile) numbers, and while some regression is likely, he seems to have a solid grasp on the everyday third base job.

    Deep Sleeper: Todd Frazier (ADP: 522)It remains to be seen if the Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, will play as hitter-friendly as the old one. If it's close, Frazier still has enough power to make an impact after slugging 21 home runs in 499 plate appearances last year. He could also wind up in a run-production role.

Shortstops

    Francisco Lindor
    Francisco LindorRonald Martinez/Getty Images

    Top 25 Shortstops

    1. Francisco Lindor, CLE
    2. Trevor Story, COL
    3. Trea Turner, WAS
    4. Alex Bregman, HOU
    5. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
    6. Gleyber Torres, NYY
    7. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
    8. Javier Baez, CHC
    9. Manny Machado, SD
    10. Jonathan Villar, MIA
    11. Adalberto Mondesi, KC
    12. Marcus Semien, OAK
    13. Bo Bichette, TOR
    14. Carlos Correa, HOU
    15. Corey Seager, LAD
    16. Tim Anderson, CWS
    17. Jorge Polanco, MIN
    18. Amed Rosario, NYM
    19. Elvis Andrus, TEX
    20. Paul DeJong, STL
    21. Jean Segura, PHI
    22. Dansby Swanson, ATL
    23. Didi Gregorius, PHI
    24. Willy Adames, TB
    25. Kevin Newman, PIT

              

    Overvalued: Garrett Hampson, COL (ADP: 193)—He might not even have a spot on the Opening Day roster, yet he's being drafted ahead of guys like Jean Segura (199), Didi Gregorius (200), Kevin Newman (213), Dansby Swanson (263), Willy Adames (341) and Nick Ahmed (358) who are productive everyday players.

    Undervalued: Willy Adames, TB (ADP: 341)—The 24-year-old hit .278 with 10 home runs after the All-Star break, trimming his strikeout rate from 27.9 to 23.9 percent in the process. The shortstop job is all his until Wander Franco is ready, and a breakout season could be forthcoming.

    Deep Sleeper: J.P. Crawford, SEA (ADP: 536)—Crawford hit just .226 with seven home runs and five steals in 396 plate appearances last year. Still just 25 years old and with a top-prospect pedigree, he'll keep getting chances to prove himself, and there's a reason he was so highly regarded during his time in the Philadelphia system.

Outfielders

    Ronald Acuna Jr.
    Ronald Acuna Jr.Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Top 50 Outfielders

    1. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
    2. Mike Trout, LAA
    3. Christian Yelich, MIL
    4. Cody Bellinger, LAD
    5. Mookie Betts, LAD
    6. Juan Soto, WAS
    7. J.D. Martinez, BOS
    8. Bryce Harper, PHI
    9. Charlie Blackmon, COL
    10. Starling Marte, ARI
    11. Austin Meadows, TB
    12. George Springer, HOU
    13. Ketel Marte, ARI
    14. Kris Bryant, CHC
    15. Yordan Alvarez, HOU
    16. Aaron Judge, NYY
    17. Whit Merrifield, KC
    18. Joey Gallo, TEX
    19. Eloy Jimenez, CWS
    20. Tommy Pham, SD
    21. Victor Robles, WAS
    22. Luis Robert, CWS
    23. Max Kepler, MIN
    24. Jeff McNeil, NYM
    25. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
    26. Nick Castellanos, CIN
    27. Marcell Ozuna, ATL
    28. Eddie Rosario, MIN
    29. Jorge Soler, KC
    30. Ramon Laureano, OAK
    31. Andrew Benintendi, BOS
    32. Michael Brantley, HOU
    33. Oscar Mercado, CLE
    34. Kyle Schwarber, CHC
    35. Franmil Reyes, CLE
    36. Michael Conforto, NYM
    37. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
    38. Danny Santana, TEX
    39. Kyle Tucker, HOU
    40. Lorenzo Cain, MIL
    41. Trey Mancini, BAL
    42. Mark Canha, OAK
    43. Bryan Reynolds, PIT
    44. David Dahl, COL
    45. Scott Kingery, PHI
    46. Adam Eaton, WAS
    47. Mallex Smith, SEA
    48. Alex Verdugo, BOS
    49. Willie Calhoun, TEX
    50. Byron Buxton, MIN

               

    Overvalued: Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (ADP: 73)—The 2017 NL MVP played 18 games last season and recorded just two plate appearances during spring training while nursing a Grade 1 calf strain. Let someone else roll the dice on his health unless he slips outside the top 100.

    Undervalued: Mark Canha, OAK (ADP: 214)—He hit .273 with 26 home runs in 497 plate appearances while serving as a defensive Swiss Army knife. His stellar 13.5 percent walk rate and .396 on-base percentage have likely earned him an everyday corner outfield spot in 2020.

    Deep Sleeper: Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (ADP: 351)The 27-year-old hit .259 with 18 home runs in 62 games after the All-Star break. His 52.9 percent hard-hit rate in the second half trailed only Aaron Judge (56.2%) and Miguel Sano (54.0%) among qualified hitters. A sign of bigger things to come?

Starting Pitchers

    Gerrit Cole
    Gerrit ColeMark Brown/Getty Images

    Top 50 Starting Pitchers

    1. Gerrit Cole, NYY
    2. Jacob deGrom, NYM
    3. Max Scherzer, WAS
    4. Stephen Strasburg, WAS
    5. Justin Verlander, HOU
    6. Walker Buehler, LAD
    7. Shane Bieber, CLE
    8. Jack Flaherty, STL
    9. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
    10. Luis Castillo, CIN
    11. Patrick Corbin, WAS
    12. Mike Clevinger, CLE
    13. Lucas Giolito, CWS
    14. Blake Snell, TB
    15. Chris Paddack, SD
    16. Aaron Nola, PHI
    17. Zack Greinke, HOU
    18. Charlie Morton, TB
    19. Yu Darvish, CHC
    20. Noah Syndergaard, NYM
    21. Jose Berrios, MIN
    22. Tyler Glasnow, TB
    23. Trevor Bauer, CIN
    24. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
    25. Lance Lynn, TEX
    26. Sonny Gray, CIN
    27. Corey Kluber, TEX
    28. Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
    29. Zack Wheeler, PHI
    30. Chris Sale, BOS
    31. Mike Soroka, ATL
    32. Frankie Montas, OAK
    33. Madison Bumgarner, ARI
    34. Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
    35. Jesus Luzardo, OAK
    36. Dinelson Lamet, SD
    37. Max Fried, ATL
    38. Zac Gallen, ARI
    39. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
    40. Robbie Ray, ARI
    41. Mike Minor, TEX
    42. David Price, LAD
    43. Matthew Boyd, DET
    44. Carlos Carrasco, CLE
    45. German Marquez, COL
    46. Kenta Maeda, MIN
    47. Marcus Stroman, NYM
    48. Carlos Martinez, STL
    49. Jake Odorizzi, MIN
    50. Sean Manaea, OAK

               

    Overvalued: Blake Snell, TB (ADP: 39)—The 2018 AL Cy Young Award and the 12.4 K/9 strikeout rate last season are tough to ignore. However, after undergoing elbow surgery last July, he was again dealing with elbow problems during spring training that eventually led to a cortisone shot. Buyer beware.

    Undervalued: Adrian Houser, MIL (ADP: 251)—While he didn't join the rotation full time until last July, Houser posted a 3.02 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while holding opponents to a .201 average and racking up 52 strikeouts in 47.2 innings over his final 10 starts.

    Deep Sleeper: Tony Gonsolin, LAD (ADP: 439)While he's being drafted nearly 200 spots lower than fellow Dodgers prospect Dustin May (ADP: 248), Gonsolin has a chance to make a bigger impact in 2020. The 25-year-old posted a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings in his MLB debut last season, and he tossed 5.2 scoreless frames this spring.

Relief Pitchers

    Josh Hader
    Josh HaderJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 25 Relief Pitchers

    1. Josh Hader, MIL
    2. Kirby Yates, SD
    3. Aroldis Chapman, NYY
    4. Liam Hendriks, OAK
    5. Roberto Osuna, HOU
    6. Kenley Jansen, LAD
    7. Taylor Rogers, MIN
    8. Nick Anderson, TB
    9. Raisel Iglesias, CIN
    10. Brad Hand, CLE
    11. Ken Giles, TOR
    12. Edwin Diaz, NYM
    13. Craig Kimbrel, CHC
    14. Hector Neris, PHI
    15. Brandon Workman, BOS
    16. Hansel Robles, LAA
    17. Archie Bradley, ARI
    18. Jose Leclerc, TEX
    19. Alex Colome, CWS
    20. Giovanny Gallegos, STL
    21. Sean Doolittle, WAS
    22. Keone Kela, PIT
    23. Joe Jimenez, DET
    24. Ian Kennedy, KC
    25. Seth Lugo, NYM

               

    Overvalued: Will Smith, ATL (ADP: 169)—Despite signing Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal on the heels of a 34-save season, the Braves still intend to use Mark Melancon in the closer's role. The uncertainty surrounding that situation limits both pitchers' initial value.

    Undervalued: Nick Anderson, TB (ADP: 149)—The 29-year-old struck out 41 of the 78 batters he faced after a July 31 trade to the Rays—and 110 batters total in 65 innings as a rookie. Even if the Rays go with a committee approach, he'll be an extremely valuable fantasy option, but he looks like the favorite to close.

    Deep Sleeper: James Karinchak, CLE (ADP: 394)—The hard-throwing rookie struck out an absurd 74 batters in 30.1 innings in the minors last year, good for a 59.2 percent strikeout rate. After Brad Hand struggled in the second half last season, Karinchak could take the closer's role at some point.

                  

    All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. ADP numbers come via FantasyPros.