Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top 100 Big Board and Full Positional Rankings

Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top 100 Big Board and Full Positional RankingsMarch 18, 2020
Even though the 2020 MLB season is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, many baseball fans are still completing their fantasy drafts.
While we wait for normalcy to return, fantasy sports can serve as a welcome distraction, so let's preview the upcoming season.
Before we dive into our fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.
First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV).
Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.
Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.
With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings.
Top 100 Overall
- Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
- Mike Trout, OF, LAA
- Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
- Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, LAD
- Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
- Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
- Trevor Story, SS, COL
- Trea Turner, SS, WAS
- Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
- Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
- Juan Soto, OF, WAS
- Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
- Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
- Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
- Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
- Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
- Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
- Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
- Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
- Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
- J.D. Martinez, OF, BOS
- Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
- Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
- Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
- Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
- Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
- Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
- Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
- Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
- Starling Marte, OF, ARI
- Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
- Austin Meadows, OF, TB
- George Springer, OF, HOU
- Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
- Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
- Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
- Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI
- Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, CHC
- Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
- Javier Baez, SS, CHC
- Manny Machado, SS/3B, SD
- Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
- Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
- Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
- Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS
- Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC
- Blake Snell, SP, TB
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
- Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
- Chris Paddack, SP, SD
- Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
- Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS, MIA
- Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
- Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
- Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR
- Charlie Morton, SP, TB
- Josh Hader, RP, MIL
- Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
- Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS
- Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
- Eloy Jimenez, OF, CWS
- Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
- Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
- DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B, NYY
- Tommy Pham, OF, SD
- Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B, LAD
- Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS
- Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
- Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
- Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
- J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
- Victor Robles, OF, WAS
- Luis Robert, OF, CWS
- Kirby Yates, RP, SD
- Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
- Max Kepler, OF, MIN
- Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN
- Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
- Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
- Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, MIN
- Lance Lynn, SP, TEX
- Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
- Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
- Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
- Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF, NYM
- Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
- Corey Kluber, SP, TEX
- Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
- Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
- Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
- Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
- Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
- Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK
- Jorge Soler, OF, KC
- Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B, CIN
Catchers
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI
- Yasmani Grandal, CWS
- Gary Sanchez, NYY
- Willson Contreras, CHC
- Mitch Garver, MIN
- Will Smith, LAD
- Carson Kelly, ARI
- Omar Narvaez, MIL
- Christian Vazquez, BOS
- Salvador Perez, KC
- Wilson Ramos, NYM
- Yadier Molina, STL
- Sean Murphy, OAK
- Buster Posey, SF
- Roberto Perez, CLE
- Jorge Alfaro, MIA
- Francisco Mejia, SD
- Tom Murphy, SEA
- Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
- Robinson Chirinos, TEX
Top 20 Catchers
Overvalued: Salvador Perez, KC (ADP: 161)—There's no telling how he will return from Tommy John surgery, and he was a batting average drain (.235) in 2018.
Undervalued: Carson Kelly, ARI (ADP: 205)—The 25-year-old hit 18 home runs in 365 plate appearances last year, and he should see a larger role after splitting catcher duties with the now-departed Alex Avila.
Deep Sleeper: Austin Allen, OAK (ADP: 670)—He went 13-for-32 with two home runs during spring training and will open the year backing up the oft-injured Sean Murphy.
First Basemen
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Freddie Freeman, ATL
- Pete Alonso, NYM
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Matt Olson, OAK
- Jose Abreu, CWS
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Josh Bell, PIT
- Carlos Santana, CLE
- Edwin Encarnacion, CWS
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI
- Danny Santana, TEX
- Yasmani Grandal, CWS
- Trey Mancini, BAL
- Joey Votto, CIN
- Christian Walker, ARI
- Joc Pederson, LAD
- Luke Voit, NYY
- Eric Hosmer, SD
- Jesus Aguilar, MIA
- C.J. Cron, DET
Top 25 First Basemen
Overvalued: Rhys Hoskins, PHI (ADP: 109)—He's an on-base machine and hitting in the middle of a stacked Phillies lineup, but after his dismal second half last year (.180 BA, 9 HR, 26 RBI), it's probably best to let someone else scoop him up at this ADP.
Undervalued: Miguel Sano, MIN (ADP: 116)—He led the majors in hard-hit rate (57.2 percent) and finished second to Aaron Judge in average exit velocity (94.4 mph) in 2019, according to Baseball Savant. That bodes well for his chances of building off a season in which he slugged 34 home runs in 105 games.
Deep Sleeper: Ji-Man Choi, TB (ADP: 515)—While there's a risk he's overtaken by Nate Lowe, Choi finished strong with an .889 OPS and 10 home runs in 57 games after the All-Star break. His .363 on-base percentage and 13.1 percent walk rate should help keep him in the lineup.
Second Basemen
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Ozzie Albies, ATL
- Jose Altuve, HOU
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Keston Hiura, MIL
- Jonathan Villar, MIA
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
- Cavan Biggio, TOR
- Gavin Lux, LAD
- Brandon Lowe, TB
- Luis Arraez, MIN
- Ryan McMahon, COL
- Tommy Edman, STL
- Kevin Newman, PIT
- Michael Chavis, BOS
- Kolten Wong, STL
- Robinson Cano, NYM
- Jonathan Schoop, DET
- Rougned Odor, TEX
- Cesar Hernandez, CLE
Top 25 Second Basemen
Overvalued: Tommy Edman, STL (ADP: 138)—Poor exit velocity (21st percentile) and a subpar hard-hit rate (19th percentile) give him significant flash-in-the-pan risk. His .769 OPS in 1,597 career minor league plate appearances also raises question marks about the sustainability of his 2019 production.
Undervalued: Brandon Lowe, TB (ADP: 194)—An All-Star when he hit .276/.339/.523 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI in the first half last season, Lowe played just six games in the second half while battling shin and quad injuries. That's left him as something of a forgotten man.
Deep Sleeper: Isan Diaz, MIA (ADP: 589)—He hit just .173 with five home runs in 201 plate appearances as a rookie but posted a .305/.395/.578 line with 26 home runs in 102 games at Triple-A before his promotion. He has plenty of upside entering his age-24 season.
Third Basemen
- Nolan Arenado, COL
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Anthony Rendon, LAA
- Jose Ramirez, CLE
- Rafael Devers, BOS
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Manny Machado, SD
- Josh Donaldson, MIN
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Yoan Moncada, CWS
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Matt Chapman, OAK
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
- Justin Turner, LAD
- Gio Urshela, NYY
- Hunter Dozier, KC
- Scott Kingery, PHI
- Brian Anderson, MIA
- J.D. Davis, NYM
Top 25 Third Basemen
Overvalued: Hunter Dozier, KC (ADP: 170)—The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, but there are limited run-production opportunities in an offense that ranked 26th in the majors in runs per game (4.27) in 2019. His .339 BABIP also points to some likely batting average regression from last year's .279.
Undervalued: Gio Urshela, NYY (ADP: 221)—His 2019 breakout was supported by strong exit-velocity (76th percentile) numbers, and while some regression is likely, he seems to have a solid grasp on the everyday third base job.
Deep Sleeper: Todd Frazier (ADP: 522)—It remains to be seen if the Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, will play as hitter-friendly as the old one. If it's close, Frazier still has enough power to make an impact after slugging 21 home runs in 499 plate appearances last year. He could also wind up in a run-production role.
Shortstops
- Francisco Lindor, CLE
- Trevor Story, COL
- Trea Turner, WAS
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Manny Machado, SD
- Jonathan Villar, MIA
- Adalberto Mondesi, KC
- Marcus Semien, OAK
- Bo Bichette, TOR
- Carlos Correa, HOU
- Corey Seager, LAD
- Tim Anderson, CWS
- Jorge Polanco, MIN
- Amed Rosario, NYM
- Elvis Andrus, TEX
- Paul DeJong, STL
- Jean Segura, PHI
- Dansby Swanson, ATL
- Didi Gregorius, PHI
- Willy Adames, TB
- Kevin Newman, PIT
Top 25 Shortstops
Overvalued: Garrett Hampson, COL (ADP: 193)—He might not even have a spot on the Opening Day roster, yet he's being drafted ahead of guys like Jean Segura (199), Didi Gregorius (200), Kevin Newman (213), Dansby Swanson (263), Willy Adames (341) and Nick Ahmed (358) who are productive everyday players.
Undervalued: Willy Adames, TB (ADP: 341)—The 24-year-old hit .278 with 10 home runs after the All-Star break, trimming his strikeout rate from 27.9 to 23.9 percent in the process. The shortstop job is all his until Wander Franco is ready, and a breakout season could be forthcoming.
Deep Sleeper: J.P. Crawford, SEA (ADP: 536)—Crawford hit just .226 with seven home runs and five steals in 396 plate appearances last year. Still just 25 years old and with a top-prospect pedigree, he'll keep getting chances to prove himself, and there's a reason he was so highly regarded during his time in the Philadelphia system.
Outfielders
- Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
- Mike Trout, LAA
- Christian Yelich, MIL
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Juan Soto, WAS
- J.D. Martinez, BOS
- Bryce Harper, PHI
- Charlie Blackmon, COL
- Starling Marte, ARI
- Austin Meadows, TB
- George Springer, HOU
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Yordan Alvarez, HOU
- Aaron Judge, NYY
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Eloy Jimenez, CWS
- Tommy Pham, SD
- Victor Robles, WAS
- Luis Robert, CWS
- Max Kepler, MIN
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
- Nick Castellanos, CIN
- Marcell Ozuna, ATL
- Eddie Rosario, MIN
- Jorge Soler, KC
- Ramon Laureano, OAK
- Andrew Benintendi, BOS
- Michael Brantley, HOU
- Oscar Mercado, CLE
- Kyle Schwarber, CHC
- Franmil Reyes, CLE
- Michael Conforto, NYM
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
- Danny Santana, TEX
- Kyle Tucker, HOU
- Lorenzo Cain, MIL
- Trey Mancini, BAL
- Mark Canha, OAK
- Bryan Reynolds, PIT
- David Dahl, COL
- Scott Kingery, PHI
- Adam Eaton, WAS
- Mallex Smith, SEA
- Alex Verdugo, BOS
- Willie Calhoun, TEX
- Byron Buxton, MIN
Top 50 Outfielders
Overvalued: Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (ADP: 73)—The 2017 NL MVP played 18 games last season and recorded just two plate appearances during spring training while nursing a Grade 1 calf strain. Let someone else roll the dice on his health unless he slips outside the top 100.
Undervalued: Mark Canha, OAK (ADP: 214)—He hit .273 with 26 home runs in 497 plate appearances while serving as a defensive Swiss Army knife. His stellar 13.5 percent walk rate and .396 on-base percentage have likely earned him an everyday corner outfield spot in 2020.
Deep Sleeper: Teoscar Hernandez, TOR (ADP: 351)—The 27-year-old hit .259 with 18 home runs in 62 games after the All-Star break. His 52.9 percent hard-hit rate in the second half trailed only Aaron Judge (56.2%) and Miguel Sano (54.0%) among qualified hitters. A sign of bigger things to come?
Starting Pitchers
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Jacob deGrom, NYM
- Max Scherzer, WAS
- Stephen Strasburg, WAS
- Justin Verlander, HOU
- Walker Buehler, LAD
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Jack Flaherty, STL
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD
- Luis Castillo, CIN
- Patrick Corbin, WAS
- Mike Clevinger, CLE
- Lucas Giolito, CWS
- Blake Snell, TB
- Chris Paddack, SD
- Aaron Nola, PHI
- Zack Greinke, HOU
- Charlie Morton, TB
- Yu Darvish, CHC
- Noah Syndergaard, NYM
- Jose Berrios, MIN
- Tyler Glasnow, TB
- Trevor Bauer, CIN
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
- Lance Lynn, TEX
- Sonny Gray, CIN
- Corey Kluber, TEX
- Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
- Zack Wheeler, PHI
- Chris Sale, BOS
- Mike Soroka, ATL
- Frankie Montas, OAK
- Madison Bumgarner, ARI
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
- Jesus Luzardo, OAK
- Dinelson Lamet, SD
- Max Fried, ATL
- Zac Gallen, ARI
- Kyle Hendricks, CHC
- Robbie Ray, ARI
- Mike Minor, TEX
- David Price, LAD
- Matthew Boyd, DET
- Carlos Carrasco, CLE
- German Marquez, COL
- Kenta Maeda, MIN
- Marcus Stroman, NYM
- Carlos Martinez, STL
- Jake Odorizzi, MIN
- Sean Manaea, OAK
Top 50 Starting Pitchers
Overvalued: Blake Snell, TB (ADP: 39)—The 2018 AL Cy Young Award and the 12.4 K/9 strikeout rate last season are tough to ignore. However, after undergoing elbow surgery last July, he was again dealing with elbow problems during spring training that eventually led to a cortisone shot. Buyer beware.
Undervalued: Adrian Houser, MIL (ADP: 251)—While he didn't join the rotation full time until last July, Houser posted a 3.02 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while holding opponents to a .201 average and racking up 52 strikeouts in 47.2 innings over his final 10 starts.
Deep Sleeper: Tony Gonsolin, LAD (ADP: 439)—While he's being drafted nearly 200 spots lower than fellow Dodgers prospect Dustin May (ADP: 248), Gonsolin has a chance to make a bigger impact in 2020. The 25-year-old posted a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings in his MLB debut last season, and he tossed 5.2 scoreless frames this spring.
Relief Pitchers
- Josh Hader, MIL
- Kirby Yates, SD
- Aroldis Chapman, NYY
- Liam Hendriks, OAK
- Roberto Osuna, HOU
- Kenley Jansen, LAD
- Taylor Rogers, MIN
- Nick Anderson, TB
- Raisel Iglesias, CIN
- Brad Hand, CLE
- Ken Giles, TOR
- Edwin Diaz, NYM
- Craig Kimbrel, CHC
- Hector Neris, PHI
- Brandon Workman, BOS
- Hansel Robles, LAA
- Archie Bradley, ARI
- Jose Leclerc, TEX
- Alex Colome, CWS
- Giovanny Gallegos, STL
- Sean Doolittle, WAS
- Keone Kela, PIT
- Joe Jimenez, DET
- Ian Kennedy, KC
- Seth Lugo, NYM
Top 25 Relief Pitchers
Overvalued: Will Smith, ATL (ADP: 169)—Despite signing Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal on the heels of a 34-save season, the Braves still intend to use Mark Melancon in the closer's role. The uncertainty surrounding that situation limits both pitchers' initial value.
Undervalued: Nick Anderson, TB (ADP: 149)—The 29-year-old struck out 41 of the 78 batters he faced after a July 31 trade to the Rays—and 110 batters total in 65 innings as a rookie. Even if the Rays go with a committee approach, he'll be an extremely valuable fantasy option, but he looks like the favorite to close.
Deep Sleeper: James Karinchak, CLE (ADP: 394)—The hard-throwing rookie struck out an absurd 74 batters in 30.1 innings in the minors last year, good for a 59.2 percent strikeout rate. After Brad Hand struggled in the second half last season, Karinchak could take the closer's role at some point.
