Fantasy Baseball 2020: Top 100 Big Board and Full Positional Rankings

Even though the 2020 MLB season is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, many baseball fans are still completing their fantasy drafts.

While we wait for normalcy to return, fantasy sports can serve as a welcome distraction, so let's preview the upcoming season.

Before we dive into our fantasy rankings, a bit of clarification is needed.

First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV).

Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.

Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.



With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional rankings.