Raiders Rumors: Buzz on Potential Gabe Jackson Trade and More

The Las Vegas Raiders could experience plenty of roster alterations before they play the first game in their new home.

A trade of an offensive linemen and the addition of defensive reinforcements are two of the early storylines to watch with Jon Gruden's team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported offensive guard Gabe Jackson had been discussed in trade talks because his contract structure makes it easier to be dealt.

SiriusXM's Adam Caplan reported the Raiders were interested in linebacker Nick Vigil and defensive back Byron Jones in his Inside the Birds newsletter.

The Raiders could lean toward bringing in more help in the passing game since they allowed the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL during the 2019 season.

No matter who moves on and off the roster, the Raiders need to bolster certain positions to try and compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Latest Buzz

Gabe Jackson

Rapoport noted that trading Jackson could be made possible because his deal is not guaranteed.

The 28-year-old made $9.3 million in the 2019 season, which was an increase of over $2 million from the 2018 campaign.

If he remains with Las Vegas, Jackson is scheduled to make $9.3 million in each of the next two seasons.

At the moment, he ranks fifth on the Raiders' salary chart, which is topped by right tackle Trenton Brown.

If the Raiders do not want to commit that much salary cap space to a pair of offensive linemen, they could facilitate a deal for Jackson.

If that occurs, it would grow the team's current open cap number, which sits at $54 million.

The Raiders will not be in dire straits if they hold on to Jackson, but opening up space for contributors at other positions could be considered.

If Las Vegas moves forward with a Jackson trade, it could use one of its draft picks to fill the void. It has two first-round selections and a pair of third-round picks.

If not, the Raiders would hold on to a veteran offensive lineman that could help protect Derek Carr.

In 2019, Carr was sacked on 29 occasions and he threw eight interceptions in 16 appearances.

Byron Jones

If the Raiders want to make a splash in free agency, they could pursue Jones.

Caplan went into detail about the Raiders' offseason plans, as he noted "the expectation is that they'll attempt to add a few mid-to-high priced players."

Jones fits that billing as one of the top defensive players available, and if the Dallas Cowboys are focused on locking down Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper for the long term, they may have to let the cornerback go.

According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, Jones' market "starts at $16-$17 million per season."

That would be a large sum for any team to pay, but if the Raiders say yes to the deal, they could gain an advantage over some opponents and help with containing Kansas City's wide receivers twice a year.

A potential deal for Jones would allow him to partner with Trayvon Mullen, who had 10 passes defended and an interception in 16 games last season.

If they approach the Jones sweepstakes, the Raiders need to be wary of how much cap space he could take up.

If they feel like they can sign Jones and still have enough room to improve other areas of the roster, the Raiders should give it a go.

Nick Vigil

The Raiders could use the connection between defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and Vigil to draw the linebacker to Las Vegas.

Guenther was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2014-2017, and he worked with Vigil in his last two seasons there.

Caplan reported that Vigil "is believed to be on their radar" when breaking down the Raiders' offseason plans.

The move would make sense for both parties since it would reunite Guenther and Vigil and give the Raiders a controlling presence in the middle of the field.

Vigil increased his tackles total in each of his four seasons with the Bengals, and he recorded a career high of 111 in 2019.

The Raiders could also benefit from Vigil's coverage ability. He had five passes defended over 16 games last season.

Vigil should be in line for a raise from the $2 million he made last season, but he would not cost an exorbitant amount of cash, like Jones.

If Las Vegas benefits from the past experience between Guenther and Vigil, it could land one of the better defensive offseason acquisitions.

