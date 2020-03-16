NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Heading into 2020 Free Agency

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The start of NFL free agency is at our doorstep. Teams can begin negotiations at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, though no deal can become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. That's when the 2020 league year officially begins.

In the years since this "legal tampering" period was introduced, we have seen several high-profile players scooped up before they could be officially signed.

Additionally, we have also seen teams agreeing to trades before the official start of the new league year. Last offseason, for example, the New York Giants agreed to send wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns before free agency officially kicked off.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens got a jump on this year's action, agreeing to a deal to send pass-rusher Calais Campbell to Baltimore on Sunday:

We are likely to see more deals unfold, and they will undoubtedly have an impact on how the open market unfolds.

Bengals Open to Moving Andy Dalton

The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. While that could leave the Bengals set at quarterback for the next decade or so, it leaves longtime starter Andy Dalton twisting in the wind.

Dalton is under contract through the 2020 season and likely won't stay in Cincinnati beyond it. In fact, he may not be a Bengal at the start of it.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Cincinnati is listening to trade offers for the three-time Pro Bowler:

While it's unclear which teams would be interested in adding Dalton, A trade would affect the quarterback market—one that recently lost Ryan Tannehill to a contract extension with the Tennessee Titans.

Dalton, who started 13 games in 2019, is only 32 and could be view as either a stopgap or as a long-term option depending on the franchise. In other words, he could be an option for multiple teams this offseason.

Jets Interested in Yannick Ngakoue

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars handed the franchise tag to edge-defender Yannick Ngakoue ahead of Monday's 12 p.m. ET tag deadline. This means Ngakoue won't hit the open market, but it does not necessarily mean that his future is in Jacksonville.

Ngakoue has made it clear that he isn't pursuing a long-term deal with the Jaguars.

Could Jacksonville be looking to tag and trade Ngakoue to maximize his return? It's entirely possible, and it's a tactic that several teams utilized last offseason. Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford and Frank Clark were all given the franchise tag and subsequently traded.

If the Jaguars are open to moving Ngakoue, the New York Jets could pounce. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have been "sniffing around league circles" trying to determine the 24-year-old's availability.

Armed with first-, second- and two third-round draft picks, New York could have the capital needed to pry Ngakoue from Jacksonville. The trick is offering a value higher than what the Jaguars would get in a compensatory pick from releasing him.

Teams Not Interested in Trent Williams

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The offensive tackle market got a little smaller over the weekend, as the Indianapolis Colts reached an agreement with left tackle Anthony Castonzo. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the deal is for two years and $33 million.

Castonzo being off the table could increase interest in Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. For now, though, it appears that teams don't value the seven-time Pro Bowler at his current asking price. Washington reportedly wants a second-round pick in return. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, that is not realistic.

"At that asking price, [a deal] is not going to get done," Garafolo said. "Until the Redskins take a little bit less, you can't get to the second step—which is then going to be the contract stuff, and Trent Williams would like a new contract wherever he goes."

While Williams does have an impressive resume, he's also 31, didn't play last season and hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2013. With an intriguing crop of tackle prospects available in this year's draft, a second-round pick could indeed be too high for Williams.