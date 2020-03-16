Philip Rivers Rumors: Latest Buzz on QB After Ryan Tannehill's Titans Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Philip Rivers has been one of the most talked-about players in the NFL offseason. After 13 years in San Diego and three in Los Angeles, Rivers is destined to leave the Chargers and sign elsewhere as a free agent.

There's been plenty of speculation about where the eight-time Pro Bowler might end up. We now know one possible landing spot is no longer an option.

Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million contract extension with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which means the team's seat on the free-agency quarterback carousel is occupied.

The contract is massive and might raise some eyebrows, but this particular pairing isn't much of a surprise. Tannehill joined the Titans in 2019 and replaced Marcus Mariota as a full-time starter in Week 7 (against the Chargers, no less). His consistency and solid production helped propel the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.

Once upon a time, Rivers was linked to the Titans, the professional team closest to his childhood home of Decatur, Alabama. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted this in in November, saying "Rivers has always been rumored to want to move closer to the South to end his career." Cross Tennessee off the list, and look for Rivers to settle in the Midwest.

After decamping from San Diego—Rivers never embraced the Bolts' move to L.A., instead opting for a long commute in an SUV/mobile film room—the 38-year-old sidearm slinger has been living in Florida. There's speculation he might join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Indianapolis Colts seem like an increasingly likely option.

The Athletic's Stephen Holder reports that "the Colts have been vetting and evaluating quarterbacks, the Chargers' Philip Rivers in particular. Team sources have not denied this." Colts head coach Frank Reich worked with Rivers for three years as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in San Diego, so he knows him well.

The MMQB's Albert Breer has heard that some believe Rivers is destined for Indianapolis:

"Philip Rivers-to-the-Colts is being treated like a fait accompli by a lot of people from rival teams. But Rivers isn't the only quarterback who will be available and has close ties to the Indy coaching staff: Nick Foles (played for Frank Reich in Philly) and Marcus Mariota (very close with TEs coach Jason Michael) do, too."

Rivers has a better track record than Jacoby Brissett, the Colts' current starter, but he's not a clear-cut upgrade. Rivers is 11 years older than Brissett and isn't likely to last more than a couple of years, while Brissett is just entering his prime. Rivers also is coming off perhaps his worst season as a starter, throwing 23 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. Brissett did a much better job of taking care of the ball (18 TDs, six INTs), although Rivers does beat out the younger man in both yardage and completion percentage.

There is reason to believe Rivers could rebound, which is why the Colts and other teams are keeping their options open. The Chargers struggled to protect the molasses-footed Rivers in the pocket last year, leaving him with little time to throw far too often. The Colts seem better suited to protecting the elder quarterback, especially after they reportedly extended left tackle Anthony Castonzo, per NFL.com's Tom Pelissero.

If the Colts, coming off a 7-9 season, believe they have a window of opportunity with the right quarterback, they should take a chance on Rivers. The experiment should only last a year or two. However, he's not a long-term solution (Brissett might not be that, either).

Rivers to the Colts makes sense in some respects, but plenty of teams (Tampa Bay, the Carolina Panthers, New England, etc.) could find themselves in need of a veteran passer this season. The conclusion to the Tom Brady saga will also have an impact on Rivers' market (and vice versa), so don't be surprised if this free-agency period has a few twists and turns to it.