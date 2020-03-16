Melvin Gordon Rumors: Latest on Free-Agency Interest from Dolphins, More

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Melvin Gordon could become one of the most in-demand offensive skill players on the NFL free-agent market.

The 26-year-old is generating interest from certain parts of the league, and his services could be more in demand if the Tennessee Titans put the franchise tag on Derrick Henry.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, "Miami is expected to check in on Melvin Gordon's price, and he would have some interest in the Dolphins at the right price."

The Dolphins might not be the only team to check on his status since ESPN's Josina Anderson reported he "is expected to test the market."

The market for Gordon could grow if Henry remains with the Titans, which is a possibility after the AFC South side inked quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a long-term deal Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the possibility of that occurring once that deal was completed.

If that happens, the Wisconsin product could be at the top of the list of available running backs, which could also include Kenyan Drake and Jordan Howard.

Gordon is coming off a nine-touchdown season for the Los Angeles Chargers in which he recorded a career low of 612 rushing yards. That happened because of the Chargers' reliance on Austin Ekeler in a two-back system and Gordon only playing 12 games.

One of the assets he could use to his benefit is his pass-catching ability, as he had 40 receptions in each of the past four seasons.

Gordon's peak year was 2017, when he ran for 1,105 yards and eight scores to go along with 476 receiving yards off 58 catches.

The running back made the most money in his career in 2019, as he had a base salary of $4,615,882, per Spotrac.



Due to the typical life span of a NFL running back, it would be wise of Gordon to demand a large sum for his own financial security. But that same factor could go against him in the market because a franchise may not be willing to offload a ton of resources on the position.

However, the Dolphins and Gordon could be a perfect match because the AFC East side struggled mightily on the ground in 2019. Mark Walton was the only Miami running back to earn over 200 rushing yards last season, and his season total was 201.

If Miami has intentions of drafting Tua Tagovailoa, or bringing in a free-agent quarterback, it has to have some support for the new signal-caller.

The Dolphins have some aerial assets in DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns under contract for 2020, but the rushing attack lacks pop at the moment.

If they were able to lure Gordon to south Florida and combine him with a young or experienced quarterback, the Dolphins could make some improvements in the AFC East.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.