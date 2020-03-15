49ers Rumors: Arik Armstead, SF 'Making Significant Headway' on New Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Arik Armstead "are making significant headway on a multi-year extension," according to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.

The 49ers have until 11:59 a.m. ET on Monday to extend the franchise or transition tag, so getting a deal hammered out with Armstead now would allow them to save the tag for another player or avoid it altogether.

Armstead is coming off a career year, having registered 54 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles as the Niners claimed an NFC title.

The timing of his breakout season proved to be a double-edged sword for San Francisco since it significantly raised his price tag ahead of free agency.

CBSSports.com's Joel Corry estimated the franchise tag for a defensive end to be nearly $17.8 million in 2020. But were San Francisco to get an extension completed for Armstead, his cap hit for next season would presumably be lower, thus allowing the team a little more flexibility. It only has $18.6 million in available cap space, per Spotrac.

In addition to Armstead, general manager John Lynch has to consider whether he wants to re-sign wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, safety Jimmie Ward, running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Lynch also has to keep an eye toward 2021, when tight end George Kittle and edge-rusher DeForest Buckner are free agents.

Keeping all the players responsible for the Niners' run to Super Bowl LIV will be next to impossible, so the front office has some difficult decisions to make when the free-agency negotiating window opens Monday.

Locking down Armstead would at least remove one potential headache from the equation.