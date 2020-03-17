MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded During the 2020 Season

0 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The start of the 2020 MLB season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after the federal government suggested limiting events to fewer than 50 people for the next eight weeks, Opening Day has officially been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest.

Still, hope remains that we can eventually return to some level of normalcy and that baseball and other sports can once again serve as a welcome distraction.

As such, we will continue to look ahead, this time with a rundown of some of the notable players who could be changing uniforms during the upcoming season.

First, a quick list of impact players who were traded during the 2019 campaign:

RP Nick Anderson (MIA to TB)

SP Trevor Bauer (CLE to CIN)

RF Nick Castellanos (DET to CHC)

DH Edwin Encarnacion (SEA to NYY)

RP Shane Greene (DET to ATL)

SP Zack Greinke (ARI to HOU)

RP Daniel Hudson (TOR to WAS)

RP Drew Pomeranz (SF to MIL)

RF Yasiel Puig (CIN to CLE)

DH Franmil Reyes (SD to CLE)

SP Tanner Roark (CIN to OAK)

SP Marcus Stroman (TOR to NYM)

So who could be on the move in 2020?

Here's a look at seven notable players most likely to be traded during the upcoming season.