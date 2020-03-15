Bears' Allen Robinson II Rips 'Freaking Trash' CBA After NFLPA Approval

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 29: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II is not happy with the new collective bargaining agreement the NFL Players Association agreed to this weekend. 

Robinson called the deal "freaking trash" on social media:

He also chimed in on tweets from other players ripping the new deal:

The CBA has positives and negatives for the players. Per Grant Gordon of NFL.com, "Notable changes in the new deal include the addition of two more teams to the playoff field for 2020 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, an option to increase the regular season to 17 games starting in 2021, and increases in minimum salaries, performance-based pay and player revenue."

The new deal will also include two more active roster spots, a decrease in training camp padded practices from 28 to 16 and a shorter testing window and less severe penalties for players who test positive for THC. 

The added game was a key sticking point in negotiations, with concerns over player safety. And some players, like Robinson, clearly felt like the NFLPA could have gotten a better deal.

