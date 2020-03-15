NHL Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Alexis Lafreniere, Top Prospects

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Alexis Lafreniere has created some separation between himself and the other prospects in the hunt to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

The Canadian winger has been lauded for his skill set, and he has a handful of honors to back up his claim to the No. 1 pick. Lafreniere's status will be tested by Quinton Byfield, a left-shooting center who is also drawing rave reviews for his performances in the Canadian major junior leagues.

The pair appear to be the best options for the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the worst record in the NHL. The Red Wings could miss out on the top selection in the draft lottery, but they have the best chance to win it given how poor they have been on the ice this season.

Predictions for Top Prospects

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Lafreniere has the best resume of any prospect planning to enter the NHL draft pool.

He won Most Valuable Player at the World Junior Championship and took home MVP honors in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season.

The left winger has as complete of a skill set you could have for an 18-year-old, and there is a large sample size of his work at the youth levels for Detroit or whoever lands the No. 1 pick to base their selection off of.

ESPN's Chris Peters noted that because of Lafreniere's late birthday, there are two full years of tape to watch, as well as what he has done this season for Rimouski.

The Athletic's Corey Pronman broke down the forward's game in one of his first draft profiles back in July.

"He's incredibly skilled and smart, showing the ability to make defenders look foolish and to pick apart defenses with his vision," Pronman said. "He's not only very skilled but also very competitive. Lafreniere attacks the net, has some physicality in his game and gets a lot of goals in the dirty areas."

There is always the chance a team prefers Byfield because of the specific skills he brings to the ice, but in terms of pure talent, Lafreniere appears to be the top prospect on the board.

If Detroit lands the top selection in the lottery, Lafreniere would help boost the team's profile. The Red Wings had a 17-49-5 mark before play was suspended Thursday.

The Ottawa Senators may have the best odds to land the No. 1 pick since they own the second-worst record in the NHL and also possess the first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, who have the third-worst mark.

A year ago, the New Jersey Devils won the lottery with the third-best odds, while the Buffalo Sabres won in 2018 with the best odds.

No matter which team lands the No. 1 pick for June's event, Lafreniere should be seriously considered.

Prediction: No. 1 overall pick.

Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

If there is an alternative to Lafreniere at No. 1, it is Byfield.

The 17-year-old center is close to a year behind Lafreniere in terms of hockey development, but he still has plenty to offer as a potential top pick.

Before play was suspended, the Ontario native had 82 points for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League by way of 32 goals and 50 assists, per Elite Prospects.

Byfield was named the MVP of the Canadian Hockey League for his performance last season, and he has clearly built off that in the current campaign.

If the Senators miss out on the No. 1 pick, the chances of them landing at No. 2 with their two first-round selections are high. Byfield would be a nice option to have at No. 2, and if they also land at No. 3, they could pick up German forward Tim Stutzle or Swedish winger Lucas Raymond to bolster their depth chart.

The Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks are next in line when it comes to lottery odds, and if either lands second, they would likely sweep up Byfield in an instant.

There is still time for franchises to break down the prospects, but Byfield has become a clear No. 2 to Lafreniere thanks to his play in Sudbury.

Prediction: No. 2 overall pick.