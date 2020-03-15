Philip Rivers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Interest From Colts and More

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The one thing we know for sure about Philip Rivers' free agency is that he will not return to the Los Angeles Chargers.

One of the NFL sides with a quarterback need will have to call on him to have a starting gig during the 2020 campaign. The Indianapolis Colts have generated the most buzz when it comes to doing a deal for the 38-year-old.

According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, Indianapolis has been "vetting and evaluating quarterbacks, the Chargers' Philip Rivers in particular. Team sources have not denied this."

That lines up with what NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported back in February during the combine in Indianapolis:

"He does not want to accept retirement at this point, but he said very clearly he wants to play for two more years. There is a team right here in Indianapolis, with a very, very good offensive line, easily the best offensive line Rivers has ever played for, who is ready to win now with a great, young defense who does have interest in Philip Rivers. That is the Colts, and that does seem the most likely option.

"There are many, many people who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts. I would also not rule out the Raiders, if they are looking for a veteran quarterback. Tom Brady has been floated by some. I would expect them to take a look at Rivers as well."

The Colts come off as a likely destination for Rivers because they need an upgrade on Jacoby Brissett, who had an average season after taking over once Andrew Luck retired. Brissett threw for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over 15 games in an offense that relied on the running game for a good amount of its production.

Indianapolis has one of the best interior units in football, led by Quenton Nelson, and a move to the AFC South would be even more intriguing for Rivers for that reason.

As an older quarterback, the last thing Rivers would want to deal with is constant pressure and being thrown to the ground on countless occasions during the game. That will happen at some junctures, but if he has ample protection around him, it would occur fewer times.

That was one of the biggest issues for Rivers in his final two years with the Chargers, as he was taken down on 66 occasions over the past two seasons. The lack of protection also added to his turnover total; he was picked off 20 times during his final year with the Chargers.

Offensive-line play could be a major factor in Rivers' decision, and it is why he should consider Indianapolis if the interest is there.

The problem that poses for the Colts is that signing Rivers could only fix their quarterback situation for a year or two. After that, they might be stuck in a similar position, which is why drafting a quarterback to learn under Rivers could also be in play to ensure they have a plan for the long-term future.

The same situation will face any team that is interested in Rivers. But the NFL is a win-now league, and some sides may throw that detail to the side in pursuit of a playoff berth and a potential championship run. And if Rivers is viewed as an upgrade over what certain teams possess, he will be a coveted player on the market.

Because of his experience and reliability in the pocket, the Colts and others may end up putting on a full-court press to sign him because he could be the best option available if teams can't afford to bring in Tom Brady.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

