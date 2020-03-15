Derrick Henry Rumors: Titans Return Likely as TEN Prepares 'Big' Contract Offer

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It appears the Tennessee Titans want to keep the key pieces of their starting offense together. In order to do that, they are likely going to have to give running back Derrick Henry a big payday.

Henry led the NFL in carries (303), rushing yards (1,540), rushing touchdowns (16) and yards per game (102.7) last year as he built off his breakout 2018 campaign. He's established himself as one of the top running backs in the league, which should help him as he approaches free agency.

The Titans are already preparing for that, as they recently released running back Dion Lewis and linebacker Cameron Wake, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting they are gearing up to bring back Henry "at a big number." Per Spotrac, Henry's market value is $13.8 million annually.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Tennessee cleared $10 million in cap space by releasing Lewis and Wake. That should also help the Titans try to bring back quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is also set to enter free agency.

It may not take long for Henry and Tannehill to decide to return to Tennessee. The duo had success leading the Titans offense last season, helping the team to notch upset road playoff victories over the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots en route to the AFC Championship Game.

Henry's NFL career started in Tennessee, which drafted him in the second round in 2016. However, he only had limited carries over his first two seasons. In 2018, he broke out by rushing for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns while starting 12 of the Titans' 16 games.

And it's not just Henry's stats that will have Tennessee wanting to bring him back.

"He cares about his teammates, he works hard, he's great in the community," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Media's Kevin Patra. "We're going to work through that one and do everything we can to keep him around."

Henry is likely going to become one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs. Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys ($15 million) and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams ($14.375 million) lead the position, and while Henry may not reach that average annual value, he shouldn't be far behind.

And if Henry is as productive as he's been the past two seasons, a deal in that region should prove to be good business for the Titans.