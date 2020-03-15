NFL Free Agents 2020: Examining Rumors Surrounding Top Players

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Rosters around the NFL are about to look a whole lot different. Though free agency won't officially open until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, teams can begin contacting players' agents as early as 12 p.m. ET on Monday. For many of the top players, the first date is more important than the second.

Where the league's biggest stars are concerned, coming to an agreement is often just as important as finalizing a deal. Though there is a chance that either side can back out before the official start of free agency, it's a bad look for teams or players to do so.

Usually when a top player agrees to a deal during the "legal tampering" period—think guys like Adrian Amos and Trent Brown last year—it sticks. Here we will dig into some of the latest buzz ahead of the tampering window.

Byron Jones

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones is expected to be one of the top pass-defenders available on the open market this year. The 2015 first-round selection was a Pro Bowler in 2015, has played in all but one of Dallas' games during his pro career and has 23 passes defended over the past three seasons.

Jones is also just 27, and this combination of age and skill set could make him the league's highest-paid cornerback early in the week.

According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, the market for Jones could be at least $16 million per season:

This may seem like a hefty sum for a player with one Pro Bowl campaign and two career interceptions. However, young and talented cornerbacks don't often hit the open market, and bidding will likely drive up his price tag.

Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard recently signed a deal worth a league-high $15.05 million per year, and the Dolphins were only bidding against themselves.

Along with Carolina Panthers cornerback and fellow pending free agent James Bradberry, Jones is about to get paid

Tom Brady

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While he may not be at the top of his position group the way Jones is, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be high on some teams' wishlists. Though he likely has only a couple seasons of high-level play left in him, Brady could get a contender closer to a championship over the next couple of seasons.

That contender may not be the Patriots, however.

"I just think that [New England head coach] Bill Belichick doesn't want Tom Brady as his quarterback anymore," former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson said on Arbella Early Edition (h/t Jacob Camenker of NBC Sports Boston). "I really feel that way. Now, you're going to make maybe an offer. It's going to be a lowball offer, and you can say, 'Well, we made an offer to Tom,' but you really didn't because the offer was insulting to Tom."

That offer, According to WEEI's Dale Arnold, was worth less than what Brady earned in 2019.

While it isn't clear whether the Patriots and Belichick are ready to move on from Brady, it does appear that they won't overpay to keep him.

The next question is whether there's a team out there that is.

Jadeveon Clowney

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With players like Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon receiving the franchise tag ahead of free agency, the list of available pass-rushers could be relatively small. This could work to the advantage of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, one of the top edge-rushers expected to be available.

The New York Jets, who are expected to be armed with more than $66 million in cap space, could make a run at the three-time Pro Bowler. The Athletic's Connor Hughes, however, believes he could be out of New York's price range.

"I've heard several rumblings from sources on the Jets poking around Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney," Hughes wrote. "It makes sense. He's arguably the top defensive end on the market. My personal opinion: The Jets won't give Clowney the deal he wants."

It's fair to note that money isn't Clowney's priority.

"I'm trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means," Clowney said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "That's what I'm looking for: Who's going to get me there? I ain't looking to get on no sorry team for no money."

If the Jets can convince Clowney that they will contend sooner rather than later, he could be interested. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Clowney has expressed interest in the New York Giants, who fared even worse than the crosstown Jets in 2019.