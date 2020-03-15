Tom Brady Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Patriots Return and More

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

One of the biggest decisions of the NFL offseason will come from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Whether he returns to New England or opts to sign elsewhere could cause a shift in how certain teams approach their decisions at the position.

Most of the discussion around Brady's status revolves around him working out a deal with the Patriots.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran does not believe a return is in the cards based on the information he has, which he outlined on an appearance on the The Dan Patrick Show:

"Well, I think that free agency is probably going to be held off. I just think that the NFL is going to block it, the optics of it, but bottom line he's not going to come back here, not the way things are trending right now.

"They had a phone call last week, [New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick] and Brady. It did not go well. Belichick acting as if Brady was still under contract. Dale Arnold from WEEI saying that part of that was based around the fact that Belichick said we can't pay you more than last year. So what I was told it's acting if he was still under contract, that makes sense if that's what he was told because that's what you tell a guy who doesn't have any leverage."

WEEI's Dale Arnold went into more specifics about what the Patriots could offer Brady: "What I was told happened was the Patriots told Tom Brady that all they can do is a one-year deal at less money than he made last year because of the $13.5 million that gets tacked on to the salary cap."

Offering Brady a one-year contract seems like a less-than-ideal situation for the Patriots, but if that is the case, another year of him at quarterback may not be possible.

Brady had a salary cap hit of $21.5 million in 2019, with a majority of that money being paid out through a signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Given his importance to the Patriots, you would think a deal in that range would be acceptable for both parties. However, if the Patriots do not want to spend that much money on someone who turns 43 before the regular season gets underway, the negotiations could become tougher to retain him.

There is always the possibility another team swoops in with a larger offer that New England might not be able to match. If that is the case, the situation could become more precarious for the Patriots, but they can always try to persuade Brady to stay based off the relationships he has built over his 20-year career.

New England also has a better chance of reaching the Super Bowl than most franchises, so that may come into play when Brady makes his decision as well. However, if a playoff team from the 2019 campaign swoops in with a sweeter offer, it could sway Brady's decision based off any comparisons made to the Patriots' strengths.

Regardless of what happens, it appears New England may have a bit more stress trying to finalize a deal than first hoped, which would appear to give other franchises a better shot at signing the veteran quarterback.