Patriots Rumors: Kyle Van Noy Likely to Draw Interest from Dolphins in FA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Heading into free agency flush with cap space, the Miami Dolphins have the money to make bold moves as they attempt to improve a roster that finished 5-11 last season. 

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, linebacker Kyle Van Noy is one option the Dolphins are expected to have interest in this offseason.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

