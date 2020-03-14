NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Justin Herbert, Other Top Prospects

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Justin Herbert, Other Top ProspectsMarch 14, 2020
As the NFL draft draws closer every year, a more intense focus usually gets paid to the available quarterbacks.
The 2020 draft process is no different, as a handful of signal-callers could land in the first round, including Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love.
Herbert had an opportunity to work out at Oregon's pro day and Love partook in a meeting with the Miami Dolphins before the coronavirus outbreak limited the contact between prospects and teams.
After Friday, the draft-eligible players are prohibited from meeting with team personnel in person due to concerns about the spread of the virus, per NFL.com.
While that could hamper parts of the process, teams can still break down film and meet over the phone with prospects, which may be a key part of the draft buildup this season.
2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
22. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
23. New England Patriots: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston
27. Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
28. Baltimore Ravens: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
29. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
30. Green Bay Packers: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Herbert participated in Oregon's Pro Day in front of a pair of important observers.
Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and Miami Dolphins quarterback consultant David Lee were present in Eugene, Oregon, per The Oregonian's James Crepea.
The highlight of the showcase was Herbert launching a football 62 yards in the air from a flat-footed base.
Herbert stood out during the final few games of Oregon's season, and he turned in an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl.
Although he did not record over 200 passing yards in his final three Oregon appearances, Herbert led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl victory.
In the win over the Wisconsin Badgers, Herbert flexed his ground prowess by rushing for a trio of scores.
Where Herbert lands is dependent on the preferences of teams with quarterback needs, which could include favoring other prospects over him.
Once Joe Burrow likely goes off the board at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the pressure should be on the Dolphins to take a quarterback at No. 5, whether it be Herbert, Love or Tua Tagovailoa.
If trades do not happen to swoop up the available quarterbacks, the likely run of signal-callers will be triggered by the Dolphins at No. 5.
If Miami prefers Tagovailoa, that would leave the Los Angeles Chargers and the Panthers as the most intriguing landing spots.
The Chargers are looking for a new man under center after ending the Philip Rivers era, while the Panthers have questions to answer about Cam Newton's durability in Matt Rhule's first year in charge.
Regardless of where he lands, Herbert is likely to be taken early given the high demand at the position.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Love might have the most to gain of any draft prospect before the event in Las Vegas.
The Utah State product has risen up draft boards partly due to his collegiate career and the demand at the position.
If Cincinnati, Miami and either Los Angeles or Carolina take the top three quarterbacks off the board in the first seven picks, Love could be the hottest commodity for teams still in need of players at the position.
Before the in-person visits were prohibited, Love met with the Dolphins Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Because Miami has a glaring need at the position, it has to do research on all of the top prospects to figure out the best fit.
While that still may be Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have to do their due diligence on Love, as will other quarterback-hungry teams.
Love is coming off back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons with Utah State, but he was more successful in 2018 by throwing 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.
In 2019, Love struggled in comparison to 2018 by generating 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Some of the difficulties could be linked to the departure of head coach Matt Wells, who took the Texas Tech job before the 2019 campaign.
One of the likely landing spots for Love could be Indianapolis, who may move on from Jacoby Brissett, or bring in a young quarterback to challenge him for the starting job.
The Colts could always make a move in free agency, but as of now, they have to be considered, especially if the top three signal-callers are off the board.
If the Colts pass on a quarterback in the first round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could land Love at No. 14, but that is dependent on the decisions made with Jameis Winston and in free agency.
Regardless of where he lands, Love is not likely to last past the first round because of the demand at his position, which could even include a trade up by a potential suitor.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.
Vikings Cut Xavier Rhodes 🚧
Minnesota moves on from 2017 first-team All-Pro CB