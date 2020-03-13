Serena Williams Says She Will Spend 'Next 6 Weeks in Solitude' During WTA Break

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

United States' Serena Williams reacts after scoring a point against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova during a Fed Cup qualifying tennis match Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Serena Williams has said she will take time out with her family while the coronavirus continues to affect the sports world.

The 38-year-old posted on Instagram that she's planning to make use of the enforced six-week break after the Women's Tennis Association decided to cancel forthcoming competitions.

"Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude," Williams wrote. "Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I'll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone. This is serious."

The WTA announced it had shelved the International Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia, and the 125K Abierto Zapopan event in Guadalajara, Mexico, stating health and safety as their motivation. This comes after Thursday's decision to postpone the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said: "There isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our players, staff, volunteers, and fans who attend our events, along with the general public. We are disappointed but the decision has been made in the interest of public health and safety, which is the top priority."

The Copa Colsanitas had been set to begin April 6, but the decision to cancel will allow players an additional break from top-class action.

