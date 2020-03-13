Delanie Walker, Ryan Succop Released by Titans Before Free Agency

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans announced they released tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop on Friday, one day after they did the same with running back Dion Lewis and linebacker Cameron Wake.

The team said Walker's release involved a failed physical.

General manager Jon Robinson singled out Walker's impact in a statement about the moves:

"In particular, I would like to address Delanie Walker and his impact. In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself. He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great."

