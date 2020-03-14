Which XFL Stars Could Play in the NFL?

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A wave of NFL free agency will begin before the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET thanks to an influx of XFL talent.

The newly formed league canceled the rest of its inaugural season after multiple leagues, including the NBA and NHL, cancelled or postponed their campaigns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

XFL contracts stipulated that players were prevented from signing with NFL franchises until after the startup's first season came to an end, but because of extenuating circumstances, Vince McMahon's league revised its stance.

When the Alliance of American Football disbanded, dozens of players signed with NFL squads, and a few stuck around for the entire season. A select few XFL standouts will also draw plenty of interest.

Here, developmental young players—25 years old or younger, so not someone like QB Josh Johnson, who will likely get another chance as well—will receive our attention.

QB PJ Walker, Houston Roughnecks

XFL/Getty Images

If the XFL made it through a complete season and awarded an MVP, PJ Walker would likely have claimed whatever trophy was designed for the honor. He was that good.

He led the league with 1,338 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns. His athleticism expanded June Jones' run-and-shoot offense and helped offset any deficiencies found with the Houston Roughnecks' offensive front.

Being a dual-threat only enhances Walker's value since he completed 65 percent of his passes with a 15-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also showed poise, outstanding pocket mobility and different arm slots to create throwing lanes.

Walker originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He moved up and down the practice squad for two seasons before being released near the end of Indianapolis' 2019 training camp.

The 25-year-old needed to lead a team again and gain quality reps to realize his potential. He did so with gusto. So much so, the Seattle Seahawks sent scouts to watch Walker during the Roughnecks' final game, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

With a shortage of quality quarterback options, Walker will almost certainly be on an NFL roster.

QB Jordan Ta'amu, St. Louis BattleHawks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

At 22 years old, the St. Louis BattleHawks' Jordan Ta'amu was the youngest starting quarterback in the XFL. His lack of experience was evident at times, but his continued growth showed a signal-caller with NFL-caliber skills.

In fact, those skills were evident at Ole Miss before Ta'amu went undrafted last year. His problems stemmed from a lack of consistency. He looked great at times leading the Rebels offense yet made poor decisions and forced things too often.

St. Louis' offense was ideal for the first-year professional because he had two of the league's better and more experienced running backs sharing the backfield. Matt Jones and Christine Michael made the BattleHawks into a run-first offense, and Ta'amu added to that.

He finished seventh in the league with 217 rushing yards, and his 5.3 yards per attempt led all rushers with 20 or more carries.

Ta'amu also grew as the season progressed and became more efficient. He led the league with a 72 percent completion rate and became one of three QBs with 1,000 or more passing yards through five games.

He remains a work in progress, as his full potential has yet to be harnessed.

WR Cam Phillips, Houston Roughnecks

XFL/Getty Images

Like his Roughnecks teammate, Cam Phillips went undrafted. At the time, questions arose about his ability to handle NFL defensive backs.

"Phillips is a possession receiver with a variety of release moves to combat press coverage and get into his routes," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "His hands are good underneath, but he lacks the physicality and ball skills necessary to win down the field against bigger, longer NFL cornerbacks."



A poor 40-yard dash time didn't help (4.79), even though Phillips left Virginia Tech as the Hokies' all-time leader in receptions (236) and receiving yards (3,027).

Surprise! He can still catch the ball. Phillips led the neophyte league with 31 receptions for 455 yards and nine touchdowns.

The final point Zierlein made is interesting because the 24-year-old clearly concentrated on those two areas and turned them into strengths. As a three-time XFL Player of the Week, he showed he can go over the top of defensive backs, through them or blow defenders up as a blocker.

Granted, NFL defensive backs are bigger, faster, more sudden and better at reading coverages. Still, Phillips showed he can be a weapon if utilized correctly. Any squad in search of a third or fourth target should consider signing the former Buffalo Bill.

TE Donald Parham, Dallas Renegades

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Today's NFL is a mismatch league. Tight ends, in particular, can be valuable because most linebackers can't run with them, and defensive backs are too small to be effective.

Technically, Donald Parham is listed as a tight end, and his size catches everyone's attention. The 6'8", 240-pound target creates mismatches, though he's not much of an in-line option. He excelled for the Dallas Renegades primarily working out of the slot, finishing third among receivers with 307 receiving yards.

Questions still exist about whether he can be a true Y-tight end, but NFL decision-makers can't overlook the former basketball player's athleticism and mismatch potential. Parham displayed excellent top-end speed when working in the open field, and he looks like a difference-maker working out of the slot because of his combination of size and explosiveness. According to Pro Football Focus, the 22-year-old from Stetson finished third with 30 slot targets.



Parham doesn't need to be a strong in-line option if he can be a massive target over the middle and down the seam.

OT Storm Norton, Los Angeles Wildcats

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Personnel problems with most startup football leagues begin with not enough quality offensive linemen. NFL franchises are constantly searching for blockers, so lower-tier organizations are at a disadvantage.

Storm Norton was an exception.

The Toledo product only played in one NFL game during his three seasons between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, but he was the best offensive lineman in the XFL.

The 6'8", 308-pound left tackle easily protected Johnson's blind side. Norton showed a solid initial pass set and an understanding of angles. He's not necessarily the most nimble tackle, but his combination of size, length and technique allows him to be successful, even against athletic edge-rushers.

Many NFL squads will be searching for tackle help this offseason, and the upcoming free-agent class is suspect—and that's being kind. If an organization is looking for a potential swing tackle with some experience, the 25-year-old Norton is a solid candidate instead of overpaying for second- or third-tier options.

CB Deatrick Nichols, Houston Roughnecks

XFL/Getty Images

At least one defender had to be included, right?

Like offensive linemen, cornerbacks are always in demand, and Deatrick Nichols presents a specific skill set that should generate interest.

Nichols covered the slot for the Houston Roughnecks. In doing so, he also led the league with three interceptions.

The 25-year-old did more for the Roughnecks than be their nickel corner. The 5'9", 185-pounder played inside and outside, but his lack of length will probably prevent him from covering traditional X- and Z-receivers in the NFL.

That's OK. Nickel corner is considered a starting position, and it requires a different skill set than those cornerbacks working outside the numbers. Nichols works through traffic, identifies the football and shows solid ball skills.

The South Florida native spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals before being released in August. He should contribute as part of a secondary rotation for whatever organization he signs with next.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.