Former Giants WR, 5-Time All-Pro Del Shofner Dies at Age 85

Harry Harris/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants pass-catcher Del Shofner died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 85.

Richard Goldstein of the New York Times reported the news, noting Shofner's daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, said he died of natural causes.

Shofner played collegiately at Baylor during a career that included a Sugar Bowl MVP in a victory over Tennessee. The Rams selected him in the first round of the 1957 NFL draft, and he went on to make five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also named him to the league's All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

He led the league with 1,097 receiving yards in 1958 as a member of the Rams and helped lead the Giants to three straight NFL Championship Games from 1961 through 1963. The team lost all three of those games.

Shofner played for the Rams from 1957 through 1960 and the Giants from 1961 through 1967 and finished his career with 349 catches for 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns.

He is survived by three children and five grandchildren.