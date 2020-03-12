Former Giants WR, 5-Time All-Pro Del Shofner Dies at Age 85

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

FILE - In this August 1964 file photo, New York Giants' Del Shofner poses for a photo during training camp in Fairfield, Conn. Shofner, the wide receiver who combined with Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle to give the Giants one of the NFL's most prolific passing threats in the early 1960s, has died. He was 85. Shofner's daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, confirmed the death Thursday, March 12, 2020, in a telephone call to The Associated Press. A family statement said the five-time Pro Bowl receiver died in Los Angeles on Wednesday of natural causes with his family by his side. (AP Photo, File)(AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)
Harry Harris/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants pass-catcher Del Shofner died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 85.

Richard Goldstein of the New York Times reported the news, noting Shofner's daughter, Laurie Shofner Corwin, said he died of natural causes.

Shofner played collegiately at Baylor during a career that included a Sugar Bowl MVP in a victory over Tennessee. The Rams selected him in the first round of the 1957 NFL draft, and he went on to make five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also named him to the league's All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

He led the league with 1,097 receiving yards in 1958 as a member of the Rams and helped lead the Giants to three straight NFL Championship Games from 1961 through 1963. The team lost all three of those games.

Shofner played for the Rams from 1957 through 1960 and the Giants from 1961 through 1967 and finished his career with 349 catches for 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns.

He is survived by three children and five grandchildren.

Related

    NFL Cancels Annual Meeting

    League calls off yearly meeting scheduled for March 29 to April 1 due to the coronavirus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Cancels Annual Meeting

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Free-Agency Rumor 👀

    🤔 No clarity in Brady's FA 💰 WRs looking to secure the bag 📲 Tap in for updates around NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Free-Agency Rumor 👀

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • NCAA tournament canceled • MLB stops spring training, delays season • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Suspending Travel

    Redskins and Bucs ban travel for coaches and scouts due to coronavirus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Suspending Travel

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report