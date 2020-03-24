Predicting Every NFL Team's 2020 Breakout Player

0 of 32

The NFL is a league of constant change, and there are many under-the-radar players who could break onto the national stage in 2020.

Most breakout candidates have the same criteria. They're typically younger players, likely on their rookie contracts, who have yet to scratch the surface of their potential. Some will have much larger roles on their teams next season after players departed—or at least have a chance to be more comfortable in their systems.

Every team has a player like that. Veterans regress and fade away, while younger players develop and become contributors.

Some teams may have more than one breakout candidate, but let's take a look at one from each squad who could have a much bigger impact in the upcoming campaign.