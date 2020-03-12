Redskins, Bucs Suspend Travel for Coaches, Scouts Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins have reportedly suspended travel for their coaches and scouts ahead of the 2020 NFL draft because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the update Thursday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added "a whole lot of pre-draft workouts are being canceled" as federal and local governments attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.