Tom Brady Rumors: Buccaneers 'Are Going All In' to Sign Free-Agent QB

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be added to the list of serious suitors for Tom Brady when free agency begins.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are going "all in" to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.