Tom Brady Rumors: Buccaneers 'Are Going All In' to Sign Free-Agent QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can be added to the list of serious suitors for Tom Brady when free agency begins. 

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are going "all in" to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jameis Winston comes in at No. 29, Shaq Barrett No. 9 in ESPN's list of Top 100 free agents

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Jameis Winston comes in at No. 29, Shaq Barrett No. 9 in ESPN's list of Top 100 free agents

    Colin Liotta
    via Bucs Wire

    2020 NFL draft: Post-combine S rankings

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    2020 NFL draft: Post-combine S rankings

    Luke Easterling
    via The Draft Wire

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Extensions

    B/R looks into what some of the top stars could make and whether it will be a good deal ➡️

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Extensions

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs Going 'All In' on Tom Brady?

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs Going 'All In' on Tom Brady?

    Maven
    via Maven