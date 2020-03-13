The NFL's Biggest Under-the-Radar Free Agents Who Can Make Waves in 2020

1 of 9

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Marcus Mariota likely won't land a starting job in free agency, but the 2015 No. 2 overall pick will likely sign with a team that doesn't feel overly confident in its starting quarterback. And if that starter shows signs of weakness, Mariota will quickly become the most popular man in town.

Eventually, he'll likely get one more chance to prove he isn't a bust after a disappointing five-year tenure with the Tennessee Titans. And with less pressure this time around, it's entirely possible he'll actually come through.

There's little doubt Mariota has the talent, and it's not as though his career numbers are disastrous. His career passer rating is just a couple points lower than Jared Goff's, all of his rate-based numbers are superior to Cam Newton's dating back to 2015, and Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Tannehill and Rivers all have higher interception rates.

He's only 26, and it's not hard to imagine him flourishing in a new environment and a new decade.