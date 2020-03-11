MLB Quick Takes on Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander's Injury, Joey Bart and More

1 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox are on the edge of contention after a protracted rebuild. They play in a relatively weak American League Central division and have talent up and down the roster.

Their chances were boosted with the news that right-hander Michael Kopech is back and throwing triple-digit cheddar.

After missing 18 months because of Tommy John surgery, Kopech returned to action in the Cactus League on Tuesday and threw 11 pitches. Six of them reached 100 mph.

"I felt really good. I was able to command my fastball after those first two, and aside from that, just go out there and get an inning under my belt," Kopech told reporters.

The 23-year-old still needs to work his way back. This is only a first step. But he has ace-level potential and clearly hasn't lost his stuff.