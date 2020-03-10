NFL Draft 2020: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

NFL Draft 2020: Full List of Compensatory Picks ReleasedMarch 10, 2020
The NFL announced the list of compensatory picks that will be awarded during the 2020 NFL draft.
The selections will be added between the third and seventh rounds based on teams losing more compensatory free agents than they signed over the last year. In total, 15 different teams were awarded 32 overall picks.
Compensatory Draft Picks
Round 3
Pick 33 - Houston Texans
Pick 34 - New England Patriots
Pick 35 - New York Giants
Pick 36 - New England Patriots
Pick 37 - Seattle Seahawks
Pick 38 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick 39 - Philadelphia Eagles
Pick 40 - Los Angeles Rams
Pick 41 - Minnesota Vikings
Pick 42 - Baltimore Ravens
Round 4
Pick 33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick 34 - Chicago Bears
Pick 35 - Miami Dolphins
Pick 36 - Washington Redskins
Pick 37 - Baltimore Ravens
Pick 38 - Seattle Seahawks
Pick 39 - Philadelphia Eagles
Pick 40 - Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5
Pick 33 - Denver Broncos
Pick 34 - Dallas Cowboys
Round 6
Pick 33 - New England Patriots
Pick 34 - New England Patriots
Pick 35 - Seattle Seahawks
Round 7
Pick 33 - New York Giants
Pick 34 - Houston Texans
Pick 35 - Minnesota Vikings
Pick 36 - Houston Texans
Pick 37 - Miami Dolphins
Pick 38 - Denver Broncos
Pick 39 - Minnesota Vikings
Pick 40 - Denver Broncos
Pick 41 - New York Giants
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a look at the free agents who qualified:
The Houston Texans gained three picks after losing Christian Covington, Kareem Jackson, Kendall Lamm and Tyrann Mathieu.
The New England Patriots led all teams with four picks, including two in the third round after losing key free agents like Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown.
If quarterback Tom Brady leaves in free agency, you can assume the team will be rewarded with some compensatory picks in the 2021 draft as well.
This process has existed since 1994, providing consolation for teams who lose key players in the offseason.
The Baltimore Ravens have especially taken advantage of the rule, earning a league-high 52 picks in the last 27 years, including two this season.
With the depth available in the 2020 draft class, teams have a chance to really benefit from these selections in April.
Proposed NFL Rule Changes
Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens and Chargers submit proposed rule changes including an alternative to the onside kick