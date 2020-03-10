NFL Draft 2020: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The NFL announced the list of compensatory picks that will be awarded during the 2020 NFL draft.

The selections will be added between the third and seventh rounds based on teams losing more compensatory free agents than they signed over the last year. In total, 15 different teams were awarded 32 overall picks.

Compensatory Draft Picks

Round 3

Pick 33 - Houston Texans

Pick 34 - New England Patriots

Pick 35 - New York Giants

Pick 36 - New England Patriots

Pick 37 - Seattle Seahawks

Pick 38 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick 39 - Philadelphia Eagles

Pick 40 - Los Angeles Rams

Pick 41 - Minnesota Vikings

Pick 42 - Baltimore Ravens

Round 4

Pick 33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick 34 - Chicago Bears

Pick 35 - Miami Dolphins

Pick 36 - Washington Redskins



Pick 37 - Baltimore Ravens

Pick 38 - Seattle Seahawks

Pick 39 - Philadelphia Eagles

Pick 40 - Philadelphia Eagles

Round 5

Pick 33 - Denver Broncos

Pick 34 - Dallas Cowboys

Round 6

Pick 33 - New England Patriots

Pick 34 - New England Patriots

Pick 35 - Seattle Seahawks

Round 7

Pick 33 - New York Giants

Pick 34 - Houston Texans

Pick 35 - Minnesota Vikings

Pick 36 - Houston Texans



Pick 37 - Miami Dolphins

Pick 38 - Denver Broncos

Pick 39 - Minnesota Vikings

Pick 40 - Denver Broncos

Pick 41 - New York Giants

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a look at the free agents who qualified:

The Houston Texans gained three picks after losing Christian Covington, Kareem Jackson, Kendall Lamm and Tyrann Mathieu.

The New England Patriots led all teams with four picks, including two in the third round after losing key free agents like Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown.

If quarterback Tom Brady leaves in free agency, you can assume the team will be rewarded with some compensatory picks in the 2021 draft as well.

This process has existed since 1994, providing consolation for teams who lose key players in the offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens have especially taken advantage of the rule, earning a league-high 52 picks in the last 27 years, including two this season.

With the depth available in the 2020 draft class, teams have a chance to really benefit from these selections in April.