Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas to Shake Up Spring Training

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Major League Baseball spring training has reached that point where excitement over its arrival has given way to exasperation over just how long it is.

There is no better distraction than coming up with wacky trade proposals.

We've imagined seven blockbusters that almost certainly won't happen but aren't entirely implausible, either. Basically, we went looking for potentially available players who would fill needs—some of which have arisen during spring training—on other teams.

We'll begin with the most likely yet least interesting possibility and make our way to the least likely yet most interesting one.