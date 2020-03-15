The Worst NFL Free-Agency Signings at Quarterback Since 2000

0 of 10

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Finding a franchise quarterback is exceptionally difficult. While it's the most important position in any of the major sports, the supply of excellent quarterbacks does not meet the demand.

As a result, NFL teams are constantly at risk of making a terrible and expensive mistake in free agency.

Signal-callers are the easiest to overpay—and many of the NFL's worst quarterback decisions seemed foolish at the time and remained that way. Whiffing on a one-time star is one thing, but signing a mediocre player to a massive deal looks dreadful.

This inglorious list is organized chronologically based on the year a player signed. We limited the option to quarterbacks who joined a different team through free agency.