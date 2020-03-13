Which Team Will Have the Most Representatives at 2020 MLB All-Star Game?

1 of 22

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: RF Trey Mancini

Mancini is currently sidelined after having a malignant tumor removed from his colon and there is no clear timetable for his return. Assuming he does not miss significant time, he's clearly the best player on the Orioles roster after posting a 135 OPS+ with 38 doubles and 35 home runs last season. Here's rooting for a speedy recovery and a quick return to action.

Detroit Tigers: 2B Jonathan Schoop

Finding a representative for the Tigers is tricky, especially if you aren't confident in Matthew Boyd replicating last year's success. Schoop signed a one-year, $6.1 million deal after posting a 102 OPS+ with 23 home runs in 2019, and he could easily be the team's most productive hitter this year.

Houston Astros: SP Zack Greinke

Bold prediction: The Astros are going to have only one All-Star, and it will almost certainly be a pitcher. The sign-stealing scandal has put a dark cloud over the organization and has called into question the legitimacy of their top offensive performers. Fans aren't going to vote for them to start, and fellow coaches and players aren't going to vote for them as reserves. Greinke joined the party late last year and remains one of baseball's best pitchers.

Kansas City Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi

Mondesi hit .288/.325/.487 with 26 extra-base hits in 247 plate appearances over the first two months last season, but his offensive production dipped from that point forward. The 24-year-old is capable of that level of production over a full season, and he already brings elite speed (43 SB) and defense (8 DRS, 11.7 UZR/150) to the table.

Seattle Mariners: SP Marco Gonzales

The Mariners gave Gonzales a four-year, $30 million extension during the offseason after he posted a 109 ERA+ over a career-high 203 innings. The 28-year-old is not flashy, but he has proved to be an effective workhorse and is now the clear ace of the Seattle staff.

Texas Rangers: RF Joey Gallo

After hitting .208/.322/.516 with a 113 OPS+ in 2017 and 2018, Gallo took a clear step forward at the plate last season with a .253/.389/.598 line in an injury-shortened season. With legitimate 50-homer power and improved on-base skills, he is one of the most exciting offensive players in baseball when healthy.

Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 20-year-old Guerrero hit a respectable .272/.339/.433 with 43 extra-base hits in 514 plate appearances to finish sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Still just scratching the surface of his long-term potential, he could take a huge step forward in his sophomore campaign and make the first of many All-Star Game appearances.