NHL Rumors: Latest on Drew O'Connor, Jason Botterill's Future and More

Stew Milne/Associated Press

While the 2020 trade deadline has passed and free agency is over three months away, there is still player movement going on in the NHL. The latest involves undrafted college free agents.

According to TSN's Frank Seravalli, the New York Rangers have agreed to a deal with former Michigan State star Patrick Khodorenko.

Per Seravalli, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also set to land Dartmouth standout Drew O'Connor:

O'Connor is considered a versatile prospect, having played both wing and center this past season. His ability to make the jump between positions should be valuable at the next level.



"Center is totally different geography on the ice, but he jumped in with no problem," Dartmouth head coach Bob Gaudet said, per Tris Wykes of Valley News. "He's got an incredibly long reach, and he surprises people by poke-checking the puck or stealing a pass."

According to HockeyDB.com, O'Connor scored 33 points in 31 games this past season.

Botterill May Be at Point of No Return

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

While O'Connor appears on his way into the NHL, Jason Botterill may be on his way out as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

The 43-year-old, who was hired in 2017, has thus far failed to put together a team capable of reaching the postseason. With Buffalo sitting at 30-31-8, that trend is likely to continue.

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, it may be tough for Botterill to save his job over the long term.

"There is a belief in some parts of the organization that Botterill is over his head, that he has wrecked the salary cap beyond repair and can never recover from the disastrous Ryan O'Reilly trade in the summer of 2018," Harrington wrote.

Harrington went on to note that it "would be a bad look" for the Sabres to fire Botterill after just three seasons. However, if those in the organization really do believe that the GM is merely treading water, then it could be time to pull the plug.

Blue Jackets Were Interested in Marner Last Offseason

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently joined the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast (h/t Jim Parsons of The Hockey Writers) to discuss the future of New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and how offer sheets could play a role for the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

One interesting side note mentioned by Friedman involved the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. He stated there were strong rumors that indicated Columbus wanted to sign the 22-year-old to an offer sheet last offseason.

Per Friedman, the Canadian was looking for a shorter-term deal, while the Blue Jackets didn't want a four- or five-year contract.

He ultimately signed a six-year extension with the Leafs, but it's fair to wonder how the Blue Jackets—currently 33-22-15—might have fared this season with Marner in the fold.