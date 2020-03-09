NFL Players Reportedly Not Allowed to Change CBA Votes After Request

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 10, 2020

Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe reported Monday night that NFL players will not be able to change their already-cast votes regarding the new collective bargaining agreement.

"Enough players had asked whether they could change their votes that the NFL player reps, in meetings taking place in Key Biscayne, Florida, decided to propose the resolution, but it did not succeed," Graziano and Wolfe wrote.

The NFLPA announced earlier Monday that the voting period had been extended to Saturday:

The previous deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday:

The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

