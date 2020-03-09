NFL Players Reportedly Not Allowed to Change CBA Votes After Request

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe reported Monday night that NFL players will not be able to change their already-cast votes regarding the new collective bargaining agreement.

"Enough players had asked whether they could change their votes that the NFL player reps, in meetings taking place in Key Biscayne, Florida, decided to propose the resolution, but it did not succeed," Graziano and Wolfe wrote.

The NFLPA announced earlier Monday that the voting period had been extended to Saturday:

The previous deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday:

The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.

