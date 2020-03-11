How Rule Changes Will Impact the 2020 MLB Season

1 of 6

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The new rule that requires pitchers to face at least three batters is obviously meant to curb pitching changes. And rest assured, it will.

Though instances of relievers coming in and facing no more than two or even just one batter have gone down in recent years, both are still more common than they were at the start of the 30-team era in 1998.

This partly has to do with teams wanting to use as many pitchers as possible to keep opposing hitters on their toes. To wit, they used a record 4.4 per game in 2019.

Teams have also succumbed to an obsession with the platoon advantage. The percentage of plate appearances in which the batter had the platoon advantage—i.e., righty on lefty or lefty on righty—was 55.6 as recently as 2013. It's been under 53 percent in three of the last four seasons, however.

According to ESPN's Steve Richards, Elias Sports Bureau found that 649 relief appearances from last year would have been disallowed under the new rule. Though that was on the low end relative to 2018 (712) and 2017 (720), it still amounted to one every 3.7 games.