NFLPA Extends Voting Deadline for Proposed CBA Until March 14

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association announced Monday it has pushed back the voting deadline for the proposed collective bargaining agreement until March 14.

"Every vote matters, and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision," the NFLPA said in the statement.

The players previously had until March 12 to vote on the proposed CBA.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, players wanted more info to compare the 2011 CBA to the new proposal, also providing time to review all materials.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, the delay keeps NFL business on hold but could also allow teams to use both the franchise tag and transitional tag before a new CBA—which would allow the use of only one tag—is ratified.

The deadline for teams to use a tag on impending free agents in March 12.

The new CBA was approved by NFL ownership in February before the NFLPA's board of representatives also agreed to the deal in a close vote. The final step is for all players to vote on the agreement, with a simple majority needed to pass.

Although the player representatives passed the proposal, it has received significant backlash from high-profile players, including Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman.

However, NFLPA president Eric Winston was confident about the process.

"I would think it would pass," Winston told Peter King of Football Morning in America. "I would think it would pass by a lot. It's important that we let the process play out and important that all players understand the issues and vote their conscience."

If the CBA is ratified by the start of the new league year March 18, it would go into effect for the 2020 season.