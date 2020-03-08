Report: MLB Plans to Start 2020 Season on Time amid Coronavirus Concerns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

As concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, Major League Baseball is reportedly planning on starting the 2020 season on time.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak with team owners during a Monday conference call about how the league plans to move forward regarding the topic.

Rosenthal and Drellich cited five sources who said the league does not plan on delaying the season or playing games without fans, although it can change course if deemed necessary as the situation develops.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Bonds Opens Up on MLB Exile

    Barry Bonds says MLB has given him a 'death sentence' since retirement: 'I feel like a ghost ... my heart, it's broken'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bonds Opens Up on MLB Exile

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Each Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in Spring Training

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Each Team's Top Prospect Making Early Waves in Spring Training

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Verlander Getting Tests Done

    Astros ace was pulled after two innings with right triceps soreness

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Verlander Getting Tests Done

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Nine Prospect Names to Learn Now

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nine Prospect Names to Learn Now

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com