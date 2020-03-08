Report: MLB Plans to Start 2020 Season on Time amid Coronavirus Concerns

John Raoux/Associated Press

As concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, Major League Baseball is reportedly planning on starting the 2020 season on time.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak with team owners during a Monday conference call about how the league plans to move forward regarding the topic.

Rosenthal and Drellich cited five sources who said the league does not plan on delaying the season or playing games without fans, although it can change course if deemed necessary as the situation develops.

