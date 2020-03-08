Davis Cup Tennis 2020: Final Scores and Results from Round 1 Bracket

TPN/Getty Images

The 18-nation cast for the 2020 Davis Cup Finals is set, with the qualifying round for the competition coming to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday.

The biggest surprise of the day saw Belgium, who have made two of the previous five finals, fail to make the cut, as they were upset 3-2 by Hungary. In others shocks, both Japan and Argentina were eliminated by Ecuador and Colombia respectively.

Elsewhere, top seeds Croatia made it into the 18-team bracket, winning 3-1 against India. The United States had no issues in their rubbers either, coasting to a 4-0 success over Uzbekistan.

Here are the final results from qualifying and a look back at the best of the action this weekend.

Davis Cup Qualifying Round - Results

Croatia 3-1 India

Hungary 3-2 Belgium

Colombia 3-1 Argentina

United States 4-0 Uzbekistan

Australia 3-1 Brazil

Italy 4-0 South Korea

Germany 4-1 Belarus

Kazakhstan 3-1 Netherlands

Slovakia 1-3 Czech Republic

Austria 3-1 Uruguay

Japan 0-3 Ecuador

Match results in full area available via the Davis Cup website.

Following the conclusion of Saturday's matches, the Finals' Twitter account confirmed the 18 teams that will fight it out for the trophy later this year:

The Davis Cup Twitter account shared a clip of some of the best shots from the qualifiers:

It will be a surprise not to see Belgium in contention, as they have been regular challengers for the prize in recent years.

After Friday's play, they were locked at 1-1 with Hungary and on Saturday, they were unable to lift their levels again. After winning the doubles, Belgium were in control, but Attila Balazs secured a comfortable win over Kimmer Coppejans to make the match level.

It meant Hungary's Marton Fucsovics would meet Ruben Bemelmans in the deciding match. After falling behind, Fucsovics recovered to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2. This is the moment victory was confirmed:

“I’m the happiest person in the world right now," said Fucsovics after securing Hungary's first ever appearance at the Davis Cup finals, per the competition website. "This is a huge achievement for my career and for my country to get to Madrid. I can’t wait."

Hungary will be one of five countries making their debut in the Finals, with Austria, Czech Republic, Ecuador and Sweden making it through.

The United States were able to coast into the Finals, with iconic doubles duo Bob and Mike Bryan picking up a win in their last ever Davis Cup match. Unsurprisingly, the veteran pair celebrated their success with gusto:

Meanwhile, Germany were able to advance, putting a difficult Friday behind them and eventually breezing past Belarus.

Spain, Canada, Great Britain, Russia, France and Serbia have already qualified for the Finals, which will take place at Caja Magica in Madrid between November 23 and 29.