Lightning Top Bruins, Flyers Continue 9-Game Winning Streak, Top Highlights

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning gained some ground back on the Boston Bruins Saturday by earning a 5-3 win at TD Garden.

Tampa Bay is still seven points back of the Bruins in the Atlantic Division, but the win also allowed it to keep its second-best point total in the Eastern Conference.

That number is under threat from the Philadelphia Flyers, who tied the Washington Capitals on 89 points with their ninth consecutive victory.

Saturday produced a few other important results, as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders in a battle of wild-card hopefuls and the Nashville Predators knocked off the Dallas Stars for two crucial points in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Saturday NHL Scores

Carolina 3, New York Islanders 2 (Final/Overtime)

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 1, Dallas 0

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 3

Ottawa 2, San Jose 1 (Final/OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 3

Florida 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, New York Rangers 4

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 1

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

David Pastrnak's 48th Goal

Claude Giroux's Close-Range Backhand

Chris Tierney's Overtime Winner for Ottawa

Lucas Wallmark's Sliding Backhand Tally

Mika Zibanejad Stays Hot

Dustin Brown's Hat Trick

Juuse Saros Shuts Out Dallas

Vincent Trocheck Wins It In OT For Carolina

Jimmy Dowd Nets A Pair For Washington

Tampa Bay Uses Fast Start To Down Boston

Travis Zajac Scores Twice

Tampa Bay Earns Road Win Over Boston

The Lightning benefited from strong special teams play to jump out to an early advantage over the Bruins.

Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev netted short-handed goals just over a minute apart on a Boston power play in the first period.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy noted a lack of power-play urgency as one of his team's downfalls Saturday, per NHL.com's Matt Kalman.

"They're a really good hockey team," Cassidy said. "You spot them two goals - [we] battled all night to get back into it, we never got the equalizer -- it's just a big hill to climb. Lack of urgency on our top [power-play] group. A little bit uncharacteristic, but it's crept into our game. So this will be good for us, for our power play, to get their attention a little bit."

The Lightning also scored once on their own power play through Alex Killorn, and they let the Bruins get within one goal on a single occasion.

The matchup also featured an increased physical presence, with both sides going at it on a few occasions.

Lightning forward Pat Maroon noted after the contest that something extra has been thrown into the Atlantic Division rivalry, per Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I think we’re starting to get a little bad blood here now,” Maroon said. "I think we’re starting to stir the pot a little bit, which is fun going into meaningful games down the stretch.”

The Bruins and Lightning do not meet again in the regular season, but they could square off in the playoffs if both sides win their respective first-round series.

Boston still holds a grip on first place in the Atlantic with 98 points, and unless the seven-point gap is closed, the potential seven-game semifinal series would begin at TD Garden.

Philadelphia Extends Winning Streak To 9 Games

The Flyers extended the longest winning streak in the NHL with a 3-1 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres.

Philadelphia was not as sharp as it has been in previous contests, but it found a way to win behind two goals from Claude Giroux and a tally out of Joel Farabee.

Jakub Voracek was one of the Philadelphia players that admitted the result did not fit the on-ice performance, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

"We didn't deserve to win tonight," Voracek said. "We were really flat throughout the 60 minutes. Hart made some huge stops when we needed it, and we got lucky that we won."

Goalie Carter Hart made 38 saves to keep the winning run in tact and move the Flyers back on level terms with the Capitals.

With the win, Hart became the first goalie in league history 21 years of age or younger to record multiple winning runs of seven contests, per NHL Public Relations:

The Flyers may have a tough time moving the winning streak to 10 games since they welcome the Bruins to Wells Fargo Center Tuesday.

The next week will be a test of their credentials to win a playoff series, as Philadelphia also visits Tampa Bay Thursday.

Sunday NHL Schedule

Carolina at Pittsburgh (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Tampa Bay at Detroit (5 p.m. ET)

Vegas at Calgary (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

St. Louis at Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Minnesota at Anaheim (9 p.m. ET)

Columbus at Vancouver (10 p.m. ET)

Colorado at San Jose (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NHL.com.