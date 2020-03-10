2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Future Franchise Cornerstones

0 of 10

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As NFL teams finalize their draft boards over the coming weeks, they'll be hoping to land players that will become franchise cornerstones for the next 5-10 years.

When teams land a cornerstone such as Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Donald, they're able to build around those players without fear of having to replace them. They're too valuable for their teams not to re-sign once their rookie contracts expire.

The 2020 NFL draft features a handful of potential cornerstones based on their college resume, athletic profile, play on film and overall upside.

Here, we've excluded anyone with current medical red flags due to concern about longevity in such a physically demanding league. That means we won't be talking about Tua Tagovailoa's upside due to his season-ending hip injury.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the players in this year's draft who have a chance at becoming franchise cornerstones.