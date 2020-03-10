2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Future Franchise Cornerstones

2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top Future Franchise CornerstonesMarch 10, 2020
As NFL teams finalize their draft boards over the coming weeks, they'll be hoping to land players that will become franchise cornerstones for the next 5-10 years.
When teams land a cornerstone such as Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Donald, they're able to build around those players without fear of having to replace them. They're too valuable for their teams not to re-sign once their rookie contracts expire.
The 2020 NFL draft features a handful of potential cornerstones based on their college resume, athletic profile, play on film and overall upside.
Here, we've excluded anyone with current medical red flags due to concern about longevity in such a physically demanding league. That means we won't be talking about Tua Tagovailoa's upside due to his season-ending hip injury.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the players in this year's draft who have a chance at becoming franchise cornerstones.
10. Jonathan Taylor
Running backs aren't nearly as valuable as they used to be. But while teams continue to shy away from drafting them early, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor might be too temping of a prospect to pass on.
Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in Wisconsin history, putting up back-to-back seasons with over 2,000 rushing yards. He also ran for more than 200 yards in 12 different games. His accomplishments in 2019 helped him earn an All-American selection and the Doak Walker Award for the nation's most outstanding running back.
As if his college resume wasn't enough, Taylor came to Indianapolis and lit up the scouting combine. His 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds turned plenty of heads, especially considering he measured in at 5'10" and 226 pounds.
With home run speed and excellent vision, Taylor thrives on outside runs, but he also has the patience to allow blocks to develop in front of him. His heavy workload in college raises concerns about his longevity, but that hasn't slowed down Taylor yet.
Taylor might not be a first-round pick if teams prioritize other positions, but the former Wisconsin star should immediately carve out a huge role in an NFL backfield.
9. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Speedy wide receivers can completely change a defensive coordinator's game plan. In this year's class, no one has blazing speed like Alabama's Henry Ruggs III.
Although Ruggs finished behind teammates Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith in both yards (746) and receptions (40) this past season, he put his big-play ability when he did have the ball in his hands. He finished the season with a team-high 18.6 yards per reception, which put him in the top 25 nationwide.
Ruggs was already considered one of the top receiver prospects heading into Indianapolis, but an eye-opening combine performance helped him solidify that status. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.27 seconds and also posted an impressive 42-inch vertical jump.
Cornerbacks struggle to keep up with Ruggs, especially when he tricks them by effortlessly changing speeds on his routes. He has big, soft hands that allow him to make some difficult catches and the athletic ability to make those catches look routine.
Ruggs might not put up big numbers in 2020 as he develops his overall game. But as the most explosive receiver in this class, he'll have a home for a long time in a modern NFL offense.
8. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
A disruptive interior defensive lineman can be a game-changer for a defense. Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a chance to be one of the best prospects at the position in quite some time.
Brown came to Auburn as a 5-star recruit and an All-American. He recorded an absurd 42 tackles for loss as a senior in high school, adding 12 sacks and 106 total tackles.
Brown couldn't quite replicate his outrageous high school production, but he remained similarly dominant in college. He finished his final season at Auburn as an All-American and All-SEC selection, racking up 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
Brown shines by launching his 326-pound frame into blockers right off of the snap. Not only is he able to consistently penetrate into the backfield, but he also has a terrific anchor to hold off double-teams and make life difficult in the running game.
Although Brown still needs to refine his technique as a pass-rusher, his strength and quickness allow him to collapse the pocket even if he doesn't consistently get to the quarterback. With that kind of skill set, it shouldn't surprise anyone when Brown is a top-10 pick.
7. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Offensive tackles aren't the most exciting players for casual football fans, but when talking about prospects who could be long-term starters and future Pro Bowlers, Alabama's Jedrick Wills has to be mentioned.
As a high school recruit in the 2017 class, Wills was a top-50 prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky. He came into Tuscaloosa and played 11 games as a freshman before taking over as the starting right tackle heading into his sophomore season. He was a reliable force on the line for the Crimson Tide this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors for his work.
Although Wills lacks ideal size for an offensive tackle (6'4" and 312 pounds), he's the complete package otherwise. His elite play strength and solid leverage allowed him to blow defenders back in run defense, opening up some massive rushing lanes for the offense.
In pass protection, Wills has terrific hand usage and punch timing to counter pass-rushing moves and swallow up pass-rushers. His speed and footwork allow him to gain depth quickly and avoid getting beat around the edge.
Wills might not get showered with applause when he gets drafted, unlike some skill-position players or even Derrick Brown. However, an elite offensive tackle prospect can change the entire makeup of an offense, while a defensive tackle can only do so much for the other side of the ball.
Whichever team selects Wills will be getting a reliable starter who will make a big impact in the trenches.
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
After tearing it up in high school and college, former Oklahoma star receiver CeeDee Lamb is now preparing to dominate in the NFL, too.
As a high school senior in Texas, Lamb hauled in 98 receptions for 2,032 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was a primary target for three different quarterbacks at Oklahoma, and he finished last season with a career-high 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging and absurd 21.4 yards per reception.
A lot of those yards for Lamb came after the catch, as he is extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands. He has excellent vision in the open field, along with the acceleration and top-end speed to blow by secondaries and take it to the house.
However, Lamb isn't only a one-trick pony. His body control and soft hands make him a contested-catch phenom as well. Some of the difficult catches he made at Oklahoma will be on his highlight reel for the rest of his career.
This year's wide receiver class is the most talented in years, and Lamb has earned the right to be considered one of the best in the group.
5. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
When thinking of franchise cornerstones, elite cornerbacks like Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman come to mind because of their ability to completely shut down their assignments.
Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah could become one of the league's best lockdown corners in the coming years, too.
Okudah was one of the nation's top cornerbacks last season for Ohio State, earning All-American honors while finishing with nine pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. While he wasn't the biggest name on the Buckeyes defense, he was still a leader on that side of the ball who helped propel them to another College Football Playoff appearance.
Few cornerback prospects over the past decade have had the hip fluidity and footwork that Okudah has to open up and stay with wide receivers, as this drill at the combine showcased. He's tremendous in press coverage, as he rarely panics and shows unreal discipline to keep his receiver in front of him.
Other cornerback prospects might have better statistics than Okudah. But when it comes to on-field play, no one is more gifted and equipped to succeed in the NFL than the Ohio State star.
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a ton of playmakers in 2019, but perhaps none have the potential to be a long-term NFL star more than wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy burst onto the scene in 2018, catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns while consistently putting up highlight plays. He came back with another strong season in 2019, hauling in a career-high 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Route running requires a ton of effort and focus on the small details, which is what makes Jeudy perhaps the most impressive receiver in this year's draft class. He runs his routes efficiently with terrific speed and footwork, consistently creating space against even some of the best cornerbacks in the country.
Once Jeudy has the ball in his hands, he becomes a master of picking up yards after the catch. His elusiveness allows him to make defenders miss or lose their angles on him, which helps him turn even routine catches into 20-plus yard plays.
Whichever team drafts Jeudy will be getting a No. 1 receiver right out of the gate. He may not have CeeDee Lamb's athletic profile, but his developed route tree and elusiveness in open space make him a much more appealing long-term prospect.
With the right quarterback, Jeudy will be making Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams for years to come.
3. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Edge-rushers are extremely valuable in today's NFL, which makes Ohio State star Chase Young one of the top draft prospects in this year's class.
Young was so dominant in his final season with the Buckeyes that he was a Heisman Trophy finalist despite playing in only 12 games. He finished the season with 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks, giving quarterbacks nightmares in the pocket.
The media buzz hasn't faded around Young even though he didn't work out at the combine. He told reporters that he didn't want to want to waste time trying to be a "combine athlete" and instead wanted to focus on getting ready for training camp.
Young's rare combination of size, athletic profile and pass-rushing technique make him a legitimate blue-chip prospect. The 6'5", 264-pound defensive lineman has a number of well-developed pass-rushing moves that allow him to disengage blockers and get to the quarterback.
No matter which team drafts Young, he'll be able to immediately make an impact based on his ability to rush the passer alone.
2. Isaiah Simmons, Defense, Clemson
While he may not be the first non-quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL draft, Isaiah Simmons has the physical tools and athleticism to be a game-changer on defense.
This past season, Simmons was a unanimous All-American and the Butkus Award winner for the nation's best linebacker. In 15 games, he racked up 102 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions.
At 6'4" and 238 pounds, Simmons tore up the scouting combine in Indianapolis, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds while posting a 39-inch vertical and 132-inch broad jump.
Simmons doesn't need to have an official position to be a playmaker. His versatility on defense made him a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches at Clemson, as he played snaps at slot corner, safety and linebacker. If he lands with a defensive coordinator that's willing to use him like the Los Angeles Chargers use Derwin James, he will be just as disruptive as he was in college.
Defenses continue to need more speed and versatility to keep up with modern NFL offenses, which is why Simmons is ranked higher than Young here. He likely won't be drafted ahead of the Ohio State pass-rusher, but Simmons has the potential to be one of the best defensive players in the league.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
When it comes to future franchise players, no one checks all of the boxes like Joe Burrow.
The projected No. 1 overall pick has the college stats, skill set and mentality to be the NFL's next superstar quarterback. His Heisman Trophy and national champion run last year included 5,671 yards through the air and 60 passing touchdowns.
While Burrow doesn't have the strongest arm, he has elite anticipation to find open throwing windows before they even reveal themselves. He possesses excellent pocket presence to avoid pressure and the deep-ball touch to make big plays downfield.
If (when) the Cincinnati Bengals take Burrow with the No. 1 pick, he should be in a good situation to thrive at in the NFL. Head coach Zac Taylor is continuing to work on the Bengals offense, and Burrow will have a plethora of weapons to work with, especially with the team reportedly planning to franchise-tag A.J. Green.
With Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Auden Tate, Burrow will have the chance to have an explosive rookie season that could jump-start his NFL career.
All recruiting info via 247Sports. All college statistics via CFBStats.com.