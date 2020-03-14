Teams Best Positioned to Shake Up the 2020 NFL Draft

Teams Best Positioned to Shake Up the 2020 NFL DraftMarch 14, 2020
While NFL mock drafts are always a lot of fun to read, they rarely capture what actually happens at the draft. One of the big reasons is that it's hard to anticipate which teams could move up or down in the draft and cause chaos.
A perfect example came in 2017 as the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans all traded up in the first round to secure their franchise quarterbacks. Those three trades caused a significant impact on the first round as players such as Malik Hooker, Marlon Humphrey and Jonathan Allen all fell further than expected.
Today, we are looking at six teams that could completely alter the 2020 NFL draft by making either a trade or a surprise selection. All available draft picks are listed for each team.
Las Vegas Raiders
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 12, 19, 80, 81, 91, 121, 159
In 2019, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the draft world when they selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall over Josh Allen, Devin White and Devin Bush. That wasn't their only surprising move as they also picked running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24 despite having other significant needs on defense.
The Raiders could be in a position to make another big splash in 2020 as they have two picks inside the top 20. Could they make a move up into the top 10 to grab a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert? Potentially. But it's more likely they target a defender like Isaiah Simmons or Jeffrey Okudah, should they fall.
It's also not unrealistic that the team could trade down in the first round considering it does not have a second-round pick. Teams wanting to jump the Indianapolis Colts for a quarterback could find a dance partner in the Raiders. Conversely, if Las Vegas is interested in grabbing the speedy Henry Ruggs III from Alabama, it could trade up for a third first-round selection.
With general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden leading the charge in Las Vegas, expect the Raiders to make a few bold moves during draft weekend.
Miami Dolphins
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 5, 18, 26, 39, 56, 70, 141, 153, 154, 173, 185, 227, 246, 251
According to Jimmy Johnson's draft value chart, no team in 2020 has more draft capital than the Miami Dolphins. Not only do they have three first-round picks, but they also have six selections inside the top 70.
Miami is a real wild card. It has so many needs that it's tough to even guess where it may go with all of its selections. The common belief is that the Dolphins are going to draft a quarterback early and could even use some of that capital to move into the top three.
However, they could also use picks Nos. 18 and 26 to get back inside the top 10 and select a standout positional player. If they decide to pass on a quarterback at No. 5, they could start trading away this year's picks in the hope of acquiring Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in the 2021 draft.
Either way, the Dolphins will be busy over the first two days of the draft with premium picks throughout the process. Expect at least one big move on the first day, likely in an attempt to secure their franchise quarterback.
Washington Redskins
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 2, 66, 108, 142, 148, 216, 229
The Washington Redskins are in an unusual situation in this year's draft. They pick at No. 2, but their next selection doesn't occur until the third round due to a trade up for edge-rusher Montez Sweat in 2019.
Complicating things even further: Arguably the best player in the draft is defensive end Chase Young, but that might be the one position on the Redsins roster that doesn't need help. As dominant as Young was for Ohio State, it certainly feels possible that the Redskins could trade out of the No. 2 spot to pick up more draft assets as they continue to rebuild.
There is also the looming Dwayne Haskins situation.
The team drafted him in the first round last year but could be staring at higher-graded quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. If the Redskins determine one of them is a better long-term fit for their franchise, that could send the entire draft into a whirlwind. Young would be available at No. 3, creating a domino effect for the rest of the top 10.
If that were to happen, quarterback-needy teams like the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts could all be faced with difficult decisions when they are on the clock.
Do they overdraft potentially the Nos. 3 and 4 quarterbacks on their board? Do they pass and continue to trot out subpar quarterbacks in 2020? Either way, the Redskins' decision at No. 2 will have a major impact on multiple franchises by helping determine where some of the top quarterbacks will land.
Jacksonville Jagaurs
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 9, 20, 42, 73, 116, 165, 189, 206, 223
The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team with an impressive amount of draft capital. Due to the Jalen Ramsey trade, they will have two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts. They also were able to grab a fourth-round pick for cornerback A.J. Bouye, who likely would have been released due to his massive salary.
The Jaguars have a lot of holes on their roster, so guessing who they could target is tough. But given the number of picks they have, they could be one of the more aggressive teams in this draft.
Would it be that surprising if they traded up to secure one of the best offensive tackles in this class? Of course not. Could they target Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah should he fall outside the top three or four picks? Potentially. With the Cleveland Browns (No. 10) and New York Jets (No. 11) both in need of offensive tackles, other tackle-needy teams could even jump to No. 9 if the Jaguars are willing to dance.
Keep an eye on the Jaguars throughout the free-agency process as that could tell us which direction they may go in the first round. But with so many premium picks at their disposal, they are one of the real wild-card teams of the 2020 NFL draft.
Indianapolis Colts
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 13, 34, 44, 75, 122, 160, 193, 197
The Colts now have a reputation for wheeling and dealing.
In 2018, they traded out of the No. 3 spot to pick No. 6 and select future All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. In the process, they added three second-round picks that helped them land Darius Leonard, Braden Smith and Rock Ya-Sin. Last year, they traded back from No. 26 and gained two additional second-round picks.
That leaves the Colts with four picks inside the top 75 and a roster that isn't that far away from competing in the AFC South.
Their biggest need is at quarterback since Jacoby Brissett doesn't appear to be the long-term answer. While the team could make a play for a veteran signal-caller in free agency, it also has the ammunition to get inside the top five if it falls in love with a quarterback prospect.
But given general manager Chris Ballard's history, don't be surprised if the No. 13 pick is put up for sale when he is on the clock. Teams looking to add a dynamic receiver or cornerback might call the Colts given their established willingness to move around in the draft.
With so many draft picks and very few holes on their roster, look for the Colts to be aggressive and active in this draft.
Buffalo Bills
2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 22, 54, 86, 128, 155, 167, 188, 201, 207
Simply put, the Buffalo Bills do not have a lot of significant needs heading into the 2020 season. Could a few positions—primarily the offensive line and edge-rusher—be upgraded? Certainly, but they have a roster that has proved it can compete against some of the best teams in the AFC.
However, they have nine picks and not many roster spots available, which is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a significant draft-day trade to move up for an elite prospect. Their biggest need may be at the receiver position, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they moved inside the top 15 for a shot at someone like Henry Ruggs III.
Quarterback Josh Allen has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but he lacks a consistent deep threat who can take the top off the defense. While Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are the most consistent receivers in this class, Ruggs' speed is elite. Adding him could be exactly what the Bills need to take the next step.
Another potential target could be Tristan Wirfs or Mekhi Becton to protect Allen's blind side. While Dion Dawkins held up well on the left side, he could easily slide to guard if one of the elite tackles is drafted.
Rebuilding the offensive line would be another smart way for the Bills to help their young quarterback succeed and grow as a passer.