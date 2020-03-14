Teams Best Positioned to Shake Up the 2020 NFL Draft

3 of 6

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

2020 Draft Picks: Nos. 2, 66, 108, 142, 148, 216, 229

The Washington Redskins are in an unusual situation in this year's draft. They pick at No. 2, but their next selection doesn't occur until the third round due to a trade up for edge-rusher Montez Sweat in 2019.

Complicating things even further: Arguably the best player in the draft is defensive end Chase Young, but that might be the one position on the Redsins roster that doesn't need help. As dominant as Young was for Ohio State, it certainly feels possible that the Redskins could trade out of the No. 2 spot to pick up more draft assets as they continue to rebuild.

There is also the looming Dwayne Haskins situation.

The team drafted him in the first round last year but could be staring at higher-graded quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. If the Redskins determine one of them is a better long-term fit for their franchise, that could send the entire draft into a whirlwind. Young would be available at No. 3, creating a domino effect for the rest of the top 10.

If that were to happen, quarterback-needy teams like the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts could all be faced with difficult decisions when they are on the clock.

Do they overdraft potentially the Nos. 3 and 4 quarterbacks on their board? Do they pass and continue to trot out subpar quarterbacks in 2020? Either way, the Redskins' decision at No. 2 will have a major impact on multiple franchises by helping determine where some of the top quarterbacks will land.