Aaron Rodgers on Packers Drafting QB: They're Not Going to Beat Me Out

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he's not concerned about the franchise potentially adding another QB in the 2020 NFL draft.

"No matter who you bring in, they're not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon," Rodgers said during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee's Wilde & Tausch (via Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV).

The Packers own the 30th overall pick in the first round, and general manager Brian Gutekunst wouldn't rule out taking a quarterback.

"Everything I've been taught that's where you start," he told reporters in February. "You start with the quarterback. So you evaluate them every year, and I think it's always on the table. It's a good crop this year. It's a good group of quarterbacks. I think it's a little deeper than it has been in the past. It will be interesting."

Rodgers completed 62 percent of his throws for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. He ranked 14th in passer rating (95.4) and 20th in ESPN's Total QBR (50.4).

The 36-year-old California native has been named NFL MVP twice and earned eight Pro Bowl selections since the Packers selected him in the first round of the 2005.

Rodgers, who's under contract through 2023, watched from the sideline for three years as Brett Favre continued to lead the Green Bay offense until 2008.

If the Packers do take a first-round quarterback, he could follow a similar path to the starting job.