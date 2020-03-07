MLB Injuries That'll Make Biggest Impact on Opening Day and Beyond

8 of 8

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The pitching staff is not the only place the injury bug has reared its ugly head once again for the Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton was limited to just 18 games last season, while Aaron Judge played in 102. They are both watching from the sidelines once again this spring.

Judge has been dealing with right shoulder and right pectoral soreness throughout spring training, and it was finally revealed Friday that he has a stress fracture in his rib, according to Rustin Dodd of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Stanton suffered a Grade 1 calf strain and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

With fellow Aaron Hicks also sidelined as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees are set to enter the season with Mike Tauchman, Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier as the starting outfielders.

Non-roster invitee Rosell Herrera is also playing his way into the mix, going 9-for-16 with three doubles and one triple in the early going this spring.

As for the DH spot, a healthy Miguel Andujar looks like the obvious answer given his defensive shortcomings, while whoever is not starting at first base between Luke Voit and Mike Ford could also be an option.

The Yankees thrived with a next-man-up mentality last year, and it looks like they will be forced to employ a similar approach early in 2020.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.