Jets' Quinnen Williams Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Board Flight with Gun

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was reportedly arrested Thursday night for attempting to board an airplane with a gun.

Andy Vasquez of USA Today reported the news, noting Williams, 22, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon. His permit for the gun is good in Alabama, but this incident happened at LaGuardia Airport in New York. 

Darryl Slater of NJ.com noted Williams is being processed by Port Authority Police.

According to Slater, the weapon was a Glock 19 pistol. It was also unclear if it was loaded.

Morena Basteiro of ABC 7 New York noted the Queens District Attorney's Office will take over the case.

The Jets selected Williams with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama. He figured to be a key part of their defense for years after the selection, and he finished with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games during his rookie campaign.

He was a consensus All-American and won the 2018 Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman during his collegiate career.

