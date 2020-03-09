All 30 MLB Teams' Next Big Thing to Be Excited About

6 of 6

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Don't Overlook Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen

The Arizona Diamondbacks are arguably the most underrated contender in the National League. They particularly have some quality arms in their pitching staff, and we're not just talking about Madison Bumgarner, Robbie Ray and Mike Leake.

Indeed, this could be a breakout season for Luke Weaver and Zac Gallen. Though they comprise the back end of Arizona's starting rotation, they pitched like top-of-the-rotation starters with a combined 2.87 ERA in 20 starts for the D-backs in 2019. More of that could guarantee a postseason berth for the Snakes.

Colorado Rockies: They Might Have Cracked the Coors Field Code

A sense of doom is hanging over the Colorado Rockies in the early months of 2020. That's what happens when a team follows a 91-loss season by putting its best player on the trade market and doing, well, nothing else during the subsequent winter.

But if there's hope for the Rockies this year, The Athletic's Nick Groke covered it in an article about how the club's hitters adopted a new approach for hitting away from Coors Field midway through 2019. Because that begat an uptick (see here and here) in their road slugging percentage, they could actually be onto a solution for one of the franchise's fundamental challenges.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Their Bullpen Might Actually Get Out of the Way This Year

There are many reasons why, even after winning seven straight NL West titles and going to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still mired in a 32-year championship drought. But perhaps one of the more underappreciated ones is the frequency with which their bullpen has let them down.

That shouldn't be the case in 2020. Kenley Jansen and Joe Kelly are reaping immediate benefits from their work at Driveline Baseball over the winter. Pedro Baez is also having a dominant spring, while newcomers Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol have impressed in small samples. If these guys keep it up, the Dodgers bullpen will be but one strength out of many in a championship-or-bust season.

San Diego Padres: Their Rotation Could Be Not Only Functional, But Good

There was plenty of blame to go around after the San Diego Padres' 2019 season devolved from its much-hyped beginning to just the latest in a long line of disappointments. But if nothing else, their starting rotation is equipped for a much better season in 2020.

Chris Paddack and Joey Lucchesi are each coming off breakout seasons. Garrett Richards and Dinelson Lamet, both of whom have sizzling stuff, are fully healthy. Newcomer Zach Davies quietly logged a 3.55 ERA with the Brewers in 2019. Should any of these guys falter, top-ranked prospect MacKenzie Gore will soon be ready to step in.

San Francisco Giants: Buster Posey's Heir Is Nearly Ready

The San Francisco Giants are probably ticketed for a grim season, but it won't be a total loss if some of the best fruits from their farm system are quick to ripen in the majors. That includes Mauricio Dubon, Logan Webb and Jaylin Davis, but Joey Bart is certainly the guy everyone's champing at the bit to see.

The 23-year-old isn't yet two years removed from going to the Giants at No. 2 overall in the 2018 draft, yet he's already advanced to Double-A and is now 7-for-16 with two home runs in spring training. At some point in 2020, he should take Buster Posey's place as the Giants' cornerstone catcher.

Spring stats courtesy of MLB.com and are current through Sunday. All other stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.