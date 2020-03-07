2020 NFL Draft: 1 Realistic Trade Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Consider

1 of 5

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals Receive: Nos. 7 and 38 picks, fourth-rounder (No. 103 overall); 2021 first-rounder, fifth-rounder

Carolina Panthers Receive: No. 1 pick, fifth-rounder (No. 129), sixth-rounder (No. 161)

Joe Burrow has said he won't refuse to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's still early in the draft process.

Secondly, as ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out on Get Up, clubs may offer intriguing packages for a shot at the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Schefter mentioned the Carolina Panthers as a possible team of interest because of the connection between Burrow and their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

In 2019, Brady served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU—helping Burrow to a breakout year in which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Though the Panthers plan to move forward with Cam Newton, he's still months away from being "game-ready" and circumstances can change, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Also, the 30-year-old signal-caller has only one year left on his contract.

If the Panthers land the No. 1 overall pick, they would have the option of playing Burrow or Newton, pending the latter's recovery.

Why would the Bengals say yes to this proposal?

Perhaps the front office isn't sure if Burrow is sold on being "The Chosen One" in Cincinnati. This club hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 term and had a tenuous divorce with its last No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Carson Palmer, who forced his way out via a trade demand and retirement threat. Palmer's brother, Jordan, is preparing Burrow for the NFL.

With the No. 7 overall pick, the front office could still land a top signal-caller such as Tua Tagovailoa, or maybe team brass sees upside in Jordan Love, who generated major buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Rapoport.

The Bengals can accept additional first- and second-round selections and then use those picks to accumulate blue-chip prospects for their rebuild. And Cincinnati still can land a potential franchise signal-caller.

Carolina would receive 3,070 trade value points this year compared to 2,108 for Cincinnati, but the addition of the 2021 first- and fifth-rounders balance the transaction. The scale would even tip in the Bengals' favor if the Panthers have a top-16 pick next year.